WATCH: There's something weird about this butcher shop

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’re looking for something to eat, this butcher might not be the best place.

Hidden in the backstreets of East Berlin is a butcher shop where nothing is edible.

At first glimpse, Aufschnitt Textile Butchers on Boxhagener Street, looks just like a traditional butchers.

Textile butcher

Aufschnitt Textile Butchers looks completely normal at first. Photo: Barcroft

But it is actually a quirky shop that'll guarantee to satisfy your home ware appetite, selling cushions that look like sausages, bacon and cold cuts of meat.

RELATED: The weird thing on Tim Tam packets
RELATED: Weird things seen on public transport

The owner Silvia Wald, who is actually a vegetarian, says she loves the reaction she gets from customers when they come in for meat and realise everything is made from textiles.

vegetarian butcher

Owner Silvia Wald is actually a vegetarian. Photo: Barcroft

“You need a certain sense of humour to work here,” she says.

The shop employs five textile butchers, who try and make their creations look as realistic as possible.

It’s a pillow good enough to eat!

