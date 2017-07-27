News

This messy desktop is giving people panic attacks

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’re a neat freak, have a mild case of OCD, or get the sweats when something isn’t in its rightful place, then look away now.

This photo of someone’s actual computer desktop is so horrifically chaotic it’s literally giving people panic attacks.

Source: Giphy

“Every day, Carley texts me a screenshot of her desktop and every day, it gets worse,” Aida Said, 21, explains alongside the most terrifying screenshot you will ever see.



The marketing intern says her friend sends them to her because she knows they make her uncomfortable.

"It makes my skin crawl,” she told Refinery29.

Source: Giphy

And she’s not alone. Twitter was sent into a panic attack and hundreds of people commented.

“This is like looking through a portal to hell,” one person wrote.

“This person should have their computer revoked and adopted to someone who will treat it nicely,” another said.











Source: Giphy

The scary thing is she’s clearly not the only one who can’t keep her desktop under control.



Thankfully it looks like Carley does want to try and get her life sorted, revealed in a cheeky follow up tweet.



For the sake of everyone's sanity, good luck Carley!

