Prince Harry 'very happy' about Royal baby

Prince Harry is “very, very happy” about his impending niece or nephew.

Now even further back in line for the throne, Harry gave a thumbs up when asked by reporters how he felt about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s baby news.

“Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them,” he said, adding he had not seen his sister-in-law for a while but that she was “OK”.

Kensington Palace on Monday announced the royal couple is expecting a third child, who will be fifth in line to the British throne.

He’s had plenty of practice as a doting uncle to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but the time may now be right for Prince Harry to start thinking about children of his own.

The 32-year-old revealed he is really looking forward to starting a family now that he’s at a good place in his life.

“Of course I would love to have kids,” he told the Telegraph.

Harry made the admission during a candid interview about his mental health, where he revealed he’d spent two decades not dealing with the grief of his mother Diana’s passing, before he sought the help of a counsellor.

When asked about kids, he also said he’s already been made a godfather to many of his friend’s children and enjoys playing video games with them.

“I’d like to think [I’m a pretty awesome godfather], I think the key is to grow up but also stay in touch with your childhood side,” he said.

“And if that means going to someone’s house and playing Playstation and kicking the ass of their son on Counter-Strike or Halo or whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that!”

Rumours have been swirling that the prince’s relationship with Suits actress Meghan Markle is advancing to the next stage, and they’re already thinking about having a baby.

He flew across the pond to her hometown of Toronto last week so they couple could spend the Easter holiday together.

