News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum mistaken for son’s girlfriend, but can you guess her age?
Mum mistaken for son’s girlfriend, but can you guess her age?

Prince Harry 'very happy' about Royal baby

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Prince Harry is “very, very happy” about his impending niece or nephew.

Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
2:32

Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
Grocery Clerk Shows Cat Cuts of Meat at Deli Counter
1:19

Grocery Clerk Shows Cat Cuts of Meat at Deli Counter
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film&rsquo;s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Slippery Santa Sleds Along Snowy French Street
0:29

Slippery Santa Sleds Along Snowy French Street
Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
0:59

Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
0:40

Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
1:07

San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
Joe Jonas' Dad Says His Fiancée Sophie Turner 'Already' Feels Like a Daughter
1:02

Joe Jonas' Dad Says His Fiancée Sophie Turner 'Already' Feels Like a Daughter
Maisie Williams KNOWS How Game of Thrones Will End & Teases Arya's Fate
2:07

Maisie Williams KNOWS How Game of Thrones Will End & Teases Arya's Fate
 

Now even further back in line for the throne, Harry gave a thumbs up when asked by reporters how he felt about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s baby news.

He loves kids. Photo: Getty

“Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them,” he said, adding he had not seen his sister-in-law for a while but that she was “OK”.

the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed they are expecting their third child.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed they are expecting their third child, a week after commemorations on the 20-year anniversary since Princess Diana's death. Source: Getty

RELATED: What is hyperemesis gravidarum?

RELATED: What's in a name? Bookies are taking bets

Kate Middleton pregnant

There's been speculation Kate and Wills chose to keep quiet about their baby news to pay respect to the late Diana. Source: Getty

Kensington Palace on Monday announced the royal couple is expecting a third child, who will be fifth in line to the British throne.

He’s had plenty of practice as a doting uncle to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but the time may now be right for Prince Harry to start thinking about children of his own.

The 32-year-old revealed he is really looking forward to starting a family now that he’s at a good place in his life.

“Of course I would love to have kids,” he told the Telegraph.

Harry made the admission during a candid interview about his mental health, where he revealed he’d spent two decades not dealing with the grief of his mother Diana’s passing, before he sought the help of a counsellor.

RELATED: Prince Harry reveals mental health battle

When asked about kids, he also said he’s already been made a godfather to many of his friend’s children and enjoys playing video games with them.

The prince is already an uncle and godfather. Photo: Getty

“I’d like to think [I’m a pretty awesome godfather], I think the key is to grow up but also stay in touch with your childhood side,” he said.

“And if that means going to someone’s house and playing Playstation and kicking the ass of their son on Counter-Strike or Halo or whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that!”

Rumours have been swirling that the prince’s relationship with Suits actress Meghan Markle is advancing to the next stage, and they’re already thinking about having a baby.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's wearing a special ring
RELATED: Meghan and Harry ‘having a baby boy’

He flew across the pond to her hometown of Toronto last week so they couple could spend the Easter holiday together.

Harry has had plenty of practice with little ones. Photo: Getty

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top