Modern-day Nostradamus predicts when Prince Harry will propose

The whole world is waiting with bated breath for Prince Harry to get down on one knee and propose to Meghan Markle.

However, there’s one woman who claims she already knows when the royal lovebirds’ engagement announcement is going to happen – and it’s closer than we think.

Mystic Susan De Vere, who has been called the “new Nostradamus”, claims to have consulted with “other-worldly” spirits to come to her conclusion.

According to the Daily Star, Susan believes Prince Harry will actually propose next month.

Susan has previously predicted the 9/11 Twin Towers collapsing, Donald Trump becoming President of the United States and Brexit.

“I saw the month of November for an engagement and I saw next Summer/Spring will be the wedding,” Susan told the Daily Star.

“I don’t think it will be any later than that.”

Susan thinks Harry and Meghan will wait to have their big day until after Kate Middleton has her baby.

The mystic also revealed that she believes Kate is carrying a baby boy.

Her prediction comes just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at Buckingham Palace having tea with the Queen..

“Everything about the teatime meeting was deliberately informal,” the Daily Mail reported.

“After being driven in to the inner courtyard, the couple were said to have been whisked up to the Queen’s private sitting room on the first floor overlooking the palace gardens and Constitution Hill."

The couple are said to have arrived for tea at 5pm, spending almost an hour with the monarch.

