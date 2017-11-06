Devastated Kate considers home-schooling George after terror threat

Royal security is on high alert after a frightening terror threat was made against Prince George last week.

A photo of the four-year-old and his school was sent out on an encrypted app with the chilling caption that, “Even the royal family will not be left alone”, and it’s left his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William on edge.

According to a royal source, Duchess of Cambridge Kate is so concerned that she’s considering pulling George out of the prestigious Thomas's Battersea, and home-schooling him instead.

“Kate won’t hesitate to whisk George out of school instantly,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“It’s not fair to the other kids at school,” they added, “Kate doesn’t want any other parent to know the fear she’s facing right now.”

As you would expect, Kate and her brood have strict 24-hour security, with reports there are 1000 officers and a whopping budget of $170 million to keep the entire royal family safe.

But that doesn’t make threats like the one made last week feel any less menacing.

Encrypted messaging app Telegram, where the message was found, is now being monitoring around-the-clock to prevent potential ISIS attacks, and internet surveillance specialist Barry Spielman told the Daily Star that the threat should be taken seriously.

Shockingly, this isn’t the first time the royal family has been threatened online either.

In 2015, ISIS threatened the Queen in the lead up to celebrations marking 70 years since the end of the Second World War.

And just last month Prince Harry was challenged to fight jihadis in a disturbing extremist video.

It had previously been reported that Kate and Wills were trying to make their son’s school life as normal as possible, and were determined to do the school run themselves as often as they could.

