Meghan’s estranged family claim they’ll gatecrash the wedding

It seems members of Meghan Markle’s estranged family don’t care if they get invited to the wedding or not, they’re coming anyway.

At least that’s what one of Meghan’s nephews has said in the wake of her royal engagement to Prince Harry.

The happy couple are set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle in May next year but given Meghan’s difficult family background, it’s unclear who will be invited to the big event.

But her nephew Thomas 'TJ' Dooley III, from California, has revealed he will travel to Britain for the royal wedding, even if he doesn’t make the guest list.

“I'd probably come to the UK for the wedding - even if I'm not invited. I am thrilled,” the Domino’s Pizza manager told The Sun.

Thomas and his brother Tyler Dooley are Meghan’s nephews on her brother Thomas Markle Jr’s side. Thomas has previously claimed he and his aunt used to be extremely close, with her often babysitting him.

Until a feud between his father and grandfather – and Meghan’s father – Thomas Markle Snr tore them apart.

It comes after Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle told US Weekly that her father would want to walk her down the aisle.

“I'm sure he wants to walk her down the aisle. I know he wants to do it,” she said.

It was recently reported the 73-year-old was ‘hiding out’ in Mexico after he filed for bankruptcy in the US. Meghan revealed that Harry hasn’t actually had a chance to meet her dad but did call him to get his permission before proposing.

Meghan’s family has a difficult history. She has not spoken to Samantha in a decade, while her half-brother Thomas was once arrested for allegedly holding a gun to his girlfriend's head.

But following the announcement her parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said they were ‘incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry’.

“Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” they said in a statement.

“We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram