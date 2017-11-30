News

Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
Meghan’s estranged family claim they’ll gatecrash the wedding

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

It seems members of Meghan Markle’s estranged family don’t care if they get invited to the wedding or not, they’re coming anyway.

At least that’s what one of Meghan’s nephews has said in the wake of her royal engagement to Prince Harry.

The happy couple are set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle in May next year but given Meghan’s difficult family background, it’s unclear who will be invited to the big event.

prince harry engaged

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married in May 2018. Photo: Getty

But her nephew Thomas 'TJ' Dooley III, from California, has revealed he will travel to Britain for the royal wedding, even if he doesn’t make the guest list.

“I'd probably come to the UK for the wedding - even if I'm not invited. I am thrilled,” the Domino’s Pizza manager told The Sun.

meghan markle

Some of her family have said they will travel to UK even if not invited. Photo: Getty

Thomas and his brother Tyler Dooley are Meghan’s nephews on her brother Thomas Markle Jr’s side. Thomas has previously claimed he and his aunt used to be extremely close, with her often babysitting him.

Until a feud between his father and grandfather – and Meghan’s father – Thomas Markle Snr tore them apart.

meghan markle family

Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. Photo: Supplied

It comes after Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle told US Weekly that her father would want to walk her down the aisle.

“I'm sure he wants to walk her down the aisle. I know he wants to do it,” she said.

harry and meghan

Meghan has not spoken to her half-sister Samantha is a decade. Photo: Instagram

It was recently reported the 73-year-old was ‘hiding out’ in Mexico after he filed for bankruptcy in the US. Meghan revealed that Harry hasn’t actually had a chance to meet her dad but did call him to get his permission before proposing.

meghan markle father

Her father Thomas wants to walk her down the aisle. Photo: Instagram

Meghan’s family has a difficult history. She has not spoken to Samantha in a decade, while her half-brother Thomas was once arrested for allegedly holding a gun to his girlfriend's head.

But following the announcement her parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said they were ‘incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry’.

prince harry engaged

Her parents Thomas and Doria issued a joint statement. Photo: Instagram

“Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” they said in a statement.

“We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

