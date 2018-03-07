Spooky ghost caught on family’s CCTV footage

One family have been left terrified after CCTV cameras captured what seems to be a spooky phantom running riot in their home.

The video, which has shot last year but has gone viral after being shared on online forum Reddit, shows a woman walking through her living room.

Walking past what appears to be a baby high chair, something creepy happens in the left corner of the screen the second she disappears from view.

An eerie apparition can be seen, moving from right to left before disappearing again.

After posting the video online to get a second opinion, others have confirmed that they see something creepy as well.

"Did you see how it moved?” the Express reports one commenter saying. “I think that is a spirit."

It's not the first time people have snapped what appears to be proof their home is haunted.

New York man Adam Ellis shared terrifying photos last year of what he claims is a ghost sitting on his couch.

In a long Twitter thread, he told of how one night he woke up with sleep paralysis and saw the figure of a boy sitting in a rocking chair at the end of his bed.

“For a while he just stared at me, but then he got out of the chair and started shambling toward the bed,” he says.

