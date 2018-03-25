Spirit throws ghost hunter's camera across room

While standing in the empty cabin of a WWII military plane, fitness coach Tony Ferguson was left shaking after he experiencing a freakish ghostly encounter when what he believed to be the spirit of the female co-pilot knocked his camera across the cabin.

33-year-old Tony first visited the military seaplane in October 2017 and captured the eerie moment where he asked the haunting spirit to show itself before a series of loud bangs echod through the empty cabin.

Tony’s camera – which had also been experiencing interference often associated with paranormal activity – was then hurled to the ground by what he believed was the spirit.

"As soon as I went into the plane I felt this pressure on my whole body and I had this horrible feeling of dread," he said.

“I started filming and my camera kept going whacky. I had been filming earlier in the day without any problems and it’s been fine ever since."

“That kind of equipment interference is associated with paranormal activity and bad energy but I had never seen anything like it before – only in horror films."

“I knew it must have been a poltergeist. Poltergeists are manifestations of bad energy and they never actually appear."

The personal trainer was so intrigued by his ‘horror movie’ encounter, that he returned to the Short flying boat – the centrepiece at Southampton’s Solent Sky Museum – this month.

Entering the eerie aircraft again, Tony called out for the spirit but this time captured amazing footage of what looks like a white feather appear out of nowhere and float across the cabin before vanishing again.

“I couldn’t get over that first experience so I decided to go back to the plane this month. I did the same and asked the entity to make itself known but this time something amazing happened...I saw this thing appear and float across the cabin in front of the camera, it was like a white angel’s feather," Tony said.

“The way it moved and the way it appeared and then slowly disintegrated before my eyes, I knew it couldn’t just be dust. I think it was the spirit of the female co-pilot. The plane was obviously such an important place to her that she still comes back to visit.”

The flying boat, a plane capable of landing on water, was built in 1943 as a military specification Sunderland aircraft and was later converted into a civilian Sandringham version.

Tony got into ghost hunting just over a year ago after developing a fascination with the paranormal as a child.

And after a number of ghostly encounters he had as a child with the spirits of a man and young girl in his grandad’s house, which only became more frequent as an adult, Tony became convinced that something about his ‘energy’ attracts spooks.

“It must be something about my energy that just attracts them. It did used to scare me but I’ve got used to it now, most spirits aren’t harmful at all."

“I decided to pursue this gift and picked up paranormal investigation as a hobby. At first I didn’t share my videos or photos with anyone because it was a very personal journey."

“But after a while I decided I wanted to share some of the amazing things I have seen to open other people’s eyes to the paranormal world,” Tony said.

With reporting by Caters News.

