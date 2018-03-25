Giant alien-like arm found at the edge of space

A rare sighting of a shape hovering in outer space has got many space enthusiasts and reporters stumped as to what it could be.

The bizarre shape that looks as if it could be a 'giant alien-like arm' has been spotted sitting right at the top of Earth's atmosphere.

A space enthusiast was quick to capture the strange activity on his phone while watching the live streaming camera at the International Space Station.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” he said midst filming the figure that appears to be shapeshifting as it moved around.

Secureteam who review UFO sightings on their youtube channel were also "dumbfounded as to what it could be".

"Is it some type of craft, object, manifestation? It doesn’t look like a glitch...this definitely looks like something appearing," they said while watching the footage back.

He then related the strange shape to a collection of grey spheres that seemed "balloon-like" and appeared similar to the nucleus of an atom the way they were bunched together.

People on youtube were quick to weigh in on what they thought it could be as well.

"Consider it a ship of sorts, or even multiple ones. That's the not the KEY factors here though. What are they doing? What if these SHIPS are collecting DATA from our atmosphere? What if they are monitoring the air, the levels of pollutants inhabiting our air supply, even possibly other areas of damages we may have caused upon the planet? What if those levels or damages have exceeded levels of acceptance by the beings?" One person theorised.

"Looks to me like billowing mood dust from an impact. Since the gravity is low it just floats about," another guessed.

But we'll leave it up to you to ponder these conspiracy theories.

