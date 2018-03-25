Harry and Meghan’s royal baby plans

There are still eight weeks to go until the royal wedding, but it seems bride Meghan Markle has already got her sights set on the next step.

The 36-year-old actress and her groom Prince Harry, were out and about in Northern Ireland at the weekend, when the topic of royal babies came up.

They were meeting the husband-and-wife team behind innovative baby brand Shnuggle, and while viewing their products, Meghan apparently let her plans to become a mum slip.

“I'm sure at some point we'll need the whole thing,” she was overheard saying.

And it wasn’t just the former actress who was taking particular interest, with the brand’s co-founder Sinead Murphy, saying Prince Harry had his eye on a few items too.

“They seemed very engaged with the products,” she told People, “Harry was particularly interested in the bath.”

“I wonder if he has witnessed bath time with his nephew or niece.”

Harry, who is such a doting uncle to young Prince George and Princess Charlotte, has previously said that he’d love to have kids of his own in time.

"I think you know one step at a time, and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future,” he said after announcing his engagement to Meghan.

With Kate and William about to welcome their third bundle of joy, we’re hoping Harry and Meghan will give them a baby cousin to play with soon.

