Most identical twins get their boobs ‘Botched’

Dr Pimple Popper's latest viral video

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Who knew such a small lump on your neck could cause so much trouble.

Dr Pimple Popper is back and in her latest viral video she takes us through the procedure to clear what she called a 'rose' cyst from a person's neck.

Now to clarify, that's not the technical term for the growth.

dr sandra lee

Dr Sandra Lee has shared another video online. Photo: Getty

No, instead it was Dr Sandra Lee who actually compared popping this beauty to receiving a rose.

Puss, flowers - all the same right?

The six-minute video shows Lee slicing open what she calls "a cute little cyst."

dr pimple popper

The pimple popper called this a 'rose' cyst. Photo: Youtube

Specifically, it's an epidermoid cyst, which is a benign growth commonly found on the face, trunk, or neck, according to Allure.

As she squeezes, she can be heard telling the patient "It's like a little rose you're givin' us".

It's important to love your job right?

