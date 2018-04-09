News

Family's mind-blowing rendition of Les Miserables song goes viral

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’re a musical fan or just love singing around the house with your family, then you need to see this video.

A Utah family have become internet sensations after a video posted to Facebook got over eight million views in one week.

The video shows the LeBaron family belting out their own incredible rendition of ‘One Day More’ from Les Miserables in their living room and their vocals need to be heard to be believed.

Family sing Les Miserables

You need to hear this family's rendition of 'One Day More' from Les Miserables. Photo: Facebook/Jordan LeBaron

The video shows five siblings flexing their vocal chords in the most incredible way with their partners.

In an interview with KUTV, family member Jayson said that their mother had requested the hit song, which was sung by none other than Aussie superstar Hugh Jackman in the remake of the classic in 2012.

The family each have an incredible set of vocal chords. Photo: Facebook/Jordan LeBaron

“We’ve all grown up singing together and we all married musically talented people,” Jayson told KUTV.

“Music has been a unifying thing in our family, though we are all over Utah now from Kaysville to Salt Lake to St. George; we come together in the good times and during the trials with music keeping us real, and keeping us together, and keeping us happy.”

