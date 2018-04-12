Wife's ultimate revenge on cheating ex-husband

A scorned wife has gotten the best revenge on her cheating ex-husband by outing him on Twitter and proving she's better off without him.

Andrea Osborn, 23, took to social media to express herself on what would have been her third wedding anniversary with Rob Osborn.

In 2016 Rob admitted to cheating on the cosmetologist but they decided to give their marriage another try before eventually splitting up last summer.

In the tweet which she posted last month, Andrea wrote, “instead of celebrating our wedding anniversary, I’m celebrating dropping 285 pounds [130kg] of dead weight.”

The tweet quickly became popular and got 11,000 likes and Andrea admits she has received hundreds of supportive messages from social media users.

However, after it became viral, Rob, 23, asked her to remove the tweet but instead Andrea decided to retweet the post which then got 108K retweets and 23K likes.

“I didn't expect the tweet to get so much attention,” said the California local. “I was completely shocked. I couldn't believe it was blowing up so much.

“Rob was upset that I would do that. I really didn't care that he was upset. He had lied to me. He has put me through a lot so I thought it was only fair.

“In a sense I wanted to show that I'm happy without him and help others who are also going through a break-up or divorce.

“When I found out he had cheated on me I was completely devastated. I honestly didn't suspect a thing. He finally opened up and told the truth a few months after it happened.”

After his confession, the pair separated for a year before giving their marriage another try in February 2017, until eventually deciding to breakup in the following July.

“It was difficult. I'm the type of person that gives people my full trust so for some reason I was able to trust him again,” said Andrea.

Throughout the relationship, Rob was also being deployed for varied amount of times due to being in the military and they were often apart for months.

“It was difficult with him always being away,” explained Andrea. “We both just fell out of love. We knew it wasn't meant to be. It was difficult to go through.

“Some people have messaged me to say they are going through the same thing and asked how I knew we weren't meant to be together.”

One person commented on the tweet: “I don’t even know you but you look so happy and beautiful. This makes me so proud of you.”

“Look at you all happy [and] glowing,” another person wrote.

With Andrea now focusing on what’s best for her, her ex has admitted he’s not perfect.

"It is unsettling and it's weird but I will say this, Andrea and I did not have the best marriage we did try to fight and we failed,” said Rob.

"I made many faults. I'm not perfect. I can't find a single person who is. I'm not a bad person whatsoever but I will say I am a man of imperfections, of faults, of fears, of demons, and struggles.

"Every day is a fight for me but I survive because I want to become the strongest best version of myself I can be and the thing with that is there never will be one because every day you can always be better.

"Andrea and I have gone our separate ways and I'm proud of her for where she is at in her life now she's bettering herself.

"But I have my own story I'm making for myself and it's me vs me I've been down some really long hard roads and dark places in the corners of my mind I never want to go to again.

“I constantly find ways to make myself a better man than what I was I can only hope the absolute best for Andrea and myself as we go down new roads in our future.

"I will truly live with the regret and pain I put her through for the rest of my life it lives with me every day and that's one thing I can never forgive myself for.

"I may have done bad things but I'm not a bad person I'm simply broken just trying to pick up the pieces and fix myself."

