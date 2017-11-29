Wife busts cheating husband after mistress posts photo of their bedroom

Most cheaters take good care to cover their tracks, but not one Russian woman who posted an Instagram snap of the view from her lover’s bedroom window – only to have his wife stumble across it.

Yulia Agranovych’s story has gone viral after she busted her husband Nazar Grynko cheating with another woman – and it’s all thanks to Instagram.

Yulia admits it was just an ordinary day when she was scrolling through the social media app, and happened across an account belonging to Vlada Abramovich.

One particular image of Vlada’s caught her eye – the exact same view she saw when she looked out her marital home with her husband.

Yulia told Russian news channel Ren-TV that she then discovered “many other interesting photographs, including those of my husband” amongst Vlada's posts.

She confronted her husband – who claimed Vlada was a mate’s girlfriend – and that while Yulia was away, a group of them had visited the house before going out to the movies.

The Daily Mail reports Vlada then openly admitted on social media to cheating with Nazar, and had no regrets, saying he did it of his own free will.

Realising he had been caught out, Nazar admitted his infidelities with a number of different women, saying he never “mentally cheated” and was open about his marital status – but Yulia pulled the plug.

"If he finds a woman who is ready to be with him, and to accept it, let them be happy together,” said Yulia.

“[I’m glad I] got to know about it now and not when I became pregnant, for example, because we were planning to have a family."

