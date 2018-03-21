'Why I started my own Sugar Daddy website'

Having grown up in poverty, Abbie understands what it means to struggle financially and is now helping others find an unconventional solution.

Abbie, 33, currently runs her own website SugaDady.com and works for SugarDaddyMeet.com, helping sugar babies link up with sugar daddies or mummas seeking anything from financial assistance, casual flings or long-term commitments.

“I’ve never been a sugar baby, but I can relate because I have struggled all the way to where I am,” Abbie tells Be.

“My parents were farmers and we were really poor. I remember we couldn’t even afford to buy salt and meat for most of the time.”

However, Abbie managed to go to college and major in English thanks to money lent to her by relatives, friends and a local entrepreneur.

But it wasn’t until five years ago when she started working for SDM that she got her first taste of this new kind of relationship.

Realising how big the market is for sugar dating, she went on to start her own site.

“There are judgements and stigma around it, but sugar dating to most genuine sugar babies is just a means to get through college or get them where they want to be,” Abbie tells us.

“And for most sugar daddies it’s normal for them to pamper and spoil anyone they are dating, whether it’s from a website or not.”

Abbie allows anyone to use her website to find a match – from older men and women, to sugar babies or sugar boys.

“SugaDady doesn't reject anyone,” the website reads.

“We are committed to making everyone's life easier by offering the convenience.”

Abbie, who also runs a blog about sugar dating sites, says there are generally two types of sugar babies.

“Desperate sugar babies looking for someone to fund education and cover living expenses,” she explains

“And ambitious sugar babies who have a job but would like to upgrade their lifestyle. Some sugar babies even have a wishlist in their bio.”

It comes after it was revealed in January that more and more Aussie university students are turning to becoming sugar babies to help pay off debts.

Sugar dating site SeekingArrangement.com revealed that 125,000 Aussies chose to seek out wealthy benefactors in 2017 using their site.

According to their year in review data, the top sugar baby university in the country is Deakin University, followed by Griffith and Macquarie universities in second and third.

Griffith had 183 new sign ups with a total of 475 now enrolled for 2018. Another 406 are enrolled at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and 436 at the University of Sydney, according to website.

The site, which operates in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland and Australia, claims sugar baby students in Australia receive an average monthly allowance of almost $3,000.

