Sam thought her dreams had come true when her boyfriend Jamie popped the question to her soon after he came back from a trip to France.

Love rat busted cheating by lie detector

But a bombshell TV show has caught Jamie out, after a lie detector revealed he had actually has sex with another woman, just days before asking his girlfriend to marry him, um, also while having sex.

In the latest episode of UK show The Lie Detective, Jamie – who split with Sam 18 months ago - admits to cheating on his then girlfriend.

When asked by Sam if one of his affairs was in France, Jamie emphatically says no.

Cue human lie detector Dan Ribacoff stepping in and saying “That’s a lie”.

With Jamie’s story blown out of the water, Sam breaks down in tears as her worst fears are finally confirmed.

"You proposed to me out of guilt because you cheated in France,” she says.

"You proposed to me during sex and you had just slept with someone two days before.

"You went away for a week and you came back and slept with me the same day and asked me to marry you."

Jamie claims he doesn’t “remember how many days before it was”, before trying to manipulate the situation and say his cheating made him realise how much he loved Sam.

"You're only seeing it from your point of view though,” he says.

“You're not seeing it from the fact that it made me realise how much I didn't want to lose you and how much wanted to be with you."

Proving she made the right decision 18 months ago by calling it quits, Sam isn’t taking any of Jamie’s excuses that he didn’t come clean because he didn’t want her to leave.

“That’s why I never cheated on you,” she says. “I didn’t have to cheat on you to know that.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram