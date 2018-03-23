News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Bride and groom request $300 in cash from guests

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A would-be wedding guest has vented his frustrations online after being asked to fork out hundreds of dollars as a gift - even though he declined the invitation.

Reddit user nickstandard took to the forum to show users a handwritten note he had received from the wedding's maid of honour.

In his caption he explained he received the note two days after sending the bride and groom a decline response to their 'backyard wedding'.

He also claimed the groom was "an ex employee who was stealing from my retail store".

wedding note

A man shared this note he received from the maid of honour. Photo: Reddit

The post received over 370 comments in just under 24 hours and while the idea of giving cash as a gift is not new, the demand for an amount, and such a high one at that from a guest that isn't even going has been labeled 'ridiculous', especially more so given the circumstances.

"The sheer trashiness of putting a number , let alone a high one, on a request for money on a wedding invite blows me away!" one person commented.

"It’s even more awful to set a min and max. Like, you should be happy with any money I decide to give you," another added.

wedding gift

The bride and groom were requesting between $200-$300 from guests. Photo: Getty

Some couldn't believe they would even ask.

"The idea that anyone would have the gumption to ask for a set number is crazy, but the idea idea that someone would ask for $300 while they're having a backyard wedding is just... whew," someone wrote.

"I have absolutely no problem with giving money as a gift. (You know, if I ever had any.) It's demanding money as a gift that's trashy," another commented.

wedding

Many gave suggestions on how to handle the situation. Photo: Getty

Given that the groom had allegedly stolen from the guest as well, many came up with some suggestions on how best to handle the situation.

"You should respond by saying he stole $400-500 worth of merchandise so technically they owe you $200," one person suggested.

"Send Monopoly money," was another idea.

"Send $2 or $3 and say you misread the card," another commented.

Is demanding money from someone not even coming to the wedding taking things too far?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

