Mum secretly sells breastmilk brownies at school cake stall

A Facebook post by an anonymous mother has made us want to think twice before diving head first into the next bake sale.

The mum reportedly took to social media to get some clarification after using breast milk in brownies that she made for a cake sale at her child’s school.

You read that right. She was selling breastmilk brownies.

And it turns out there was some resistance to her recipe, which she didn’t expect at all.

Source: Giphy More

“I made brownies for my school bake sale that had breastmilk in them. I didn’t have time to run to the store, and didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition to be honest),” the post says.

“One of the other mums found out and are blowing it way out of proportion. Idk (I don't know) what to do!”

The post was shared on Facebook. Photo: Facebook More

As you might expect, the post – which was screenshotted and shared on the popular Facebook page Sanctimommy – has drawn a raft of reactions, from the amused to the furious.

“Clearly the other mums are upset because you baked brownies with sugar and flour. Next time try a sugar-free, gluten-free recipe and you should be fine. Pro-tip: make them soy-free as well. And obviously, sneak in some spinach and quinoa,” one person commented.

Many people were upset she didn't tell people. Photo: Getty More

Many were worried the milk was actually not safe for people to eat and were furious she was secretly feeding her breastmilk to unsuspecting brownie lovers.