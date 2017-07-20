Mum secretly sells breastmilk brownies at school cake stall

A Facebook post by an anonymous mother has made us want to think twice before diving head first into the next bake sale.
The mum reportedly took to social media to get some clarification after using breast milk in brownies that she made for a cake sale at her child’s school.
You read that right. She was selling breastmilk brownies.
And it turns out there was some resistance to her recipe, which she didn’t expect at all.
“I made brownies for my school bake sale that had breastmilk in them. I didn’t have time to run to the store, and didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition to be honest),” the post says.
“One of the other mums found out and are blowing it way out of proportion. Idk (I don't know) what to do!”
As you might expect, the post – which was screenshotted and shared on the popular Facebook page Sanctimommy – has drawn a raft of reactions, from the amused to the furious.
“Clearly the other mums are upset because you baked brownies with sugar and flour. Next time try a sugar-free, gluten-free recipe and you should be fine. Pro-tip: make them soy-free as well. And obviously, sneak in some spinach and quinoa,” one person commented.
Many were worried the milk was actually not safe for people to eat and were furious she was secretly feeding her breastmilk to unsuspecting brownie lovers.
“Omg ew. I would flip if someone put body fluids in food and then sold it to the public,” read another comment.
“Honestly this is actually a damn near criminal offence! Breast milk, like blood or semen, can carry diseases, which is why legit donation services screen the milk before passing it along to moms and their babies. Secretly feeding children that aren’t yours baked goods with your bodily fluids in them in gross, shady and borderline psychotic. Wait, not borderline, it’s full-blown psychotic,” an angry mum wrote.
If she wanted to make them for her family or friends to try then by all means, but we’re just not sure feeding them to strangers without telling them was the right choice.
The US Food and Drug Administration actually has solid guidelines for using other people’s breast milk to feed your baby, which very clearly advises not to use unscreened breast milk obtained through strangers or the internet.
So, we might be giving brownies a wide berth for a while – just until we forget about this story.
But then…. hello chocolaty goodness!
