Netflix officially suspends House of Cards

A day after it was revealed the sixth season of House of Cards would likely be the last, Netflix has confirmed production on the hit series will be suspended "indefinitely" in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations involving star Kevin Spacey.

The streaming service issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday morning (Australian time) to confirm the news, saying: "Production on the final season of House of Cards is suspended until further notice."

Netflix added they will use the time off to "review the current situation" with production partner Media Rights Capital, as well as speak with cast and crew members.

House of Cards production has been officially suspended by the Netflix. Source: Netflix More

The news comes after it was confirmed the sixth season would be the last. Source: Twitter More

"This will give us time to review the current situation with our producing partners at MRC. Execs are on set this week discussing with our cast and crew. More details to come," the statement added.

On Tuesday Netflix and MRC released a statement, with Deadline reporting the upcoming sixth season will be the last following claims made by Anthony Rapp that the 58-year-old actor made sexual advances towards him back in the late 80s when he was only 14-years-old.

"Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey," the companies said in a statement.

"In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

The news came after Kevin took to his Twitter account to apologise to fellow actor and Broadway star Anthony Rapp, who claims Spacey made sexual advances on him when he was a young teenager.

Kevin Spacey's career hangs in the balance after a series of sexual misconduct allegations were leveled at him. Source: Netflix More