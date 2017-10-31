Netflix officially suspends House of Cards

A day after it was revealed the sixth season of House of Cards would likely be the last, Netflix has confirmed production on the hit series will be suspended "indefinitely" in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations involving star Kevin Spacey.
The streaming service issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday morning (Australian time) to confirm the news, saying: "Production on the final season of House of Cards is suspended until further notice."
Netflix added they will use the time off to "review the current situation" with production partner Media Rights Capital, as well as speak with cast and crew members.
"This will give us time to review the current situation with our producing partners at MRC. Execs are on set this week discussing with our cast and crew. More details to come," the statement added.
On Tuesday Netflix and MRC released a statement, with Deadline reporting the upcoming sixth season will be the last following claims made by Anthony Rapp that the 58-year-old actor made sexual advances towards him back in the late 80s when he was only 14-years-old.
"Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey," the companies said in a statement.
"In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."
The news came after Kevin took to his Twitter account to apologise to fellow actor and Broadway star Anthony Rapp, who claims Spacey made sexual advances on him when he was a young teenager.
Rapp, who is now 46-years-old, told Buzzfeed News that Spacey invited him to his New York City apartment party back in 1986, when they were both working in Broadway shows.
Spacey would have been 26-years-old at the time and Rapp claims Spacey drunkenly climbed on top of him in bed and “tried to seduce” him.
"I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” Rapp told Buzzfeed.
He claims he managed to wrangle away from the actor and went home but after recent allegations about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, he decided to speak out.
Following Kevin's statement, celebrities and Twitter users slammed the Oscar-winner for trying to “deflect” from the allegations, by revealing details about his sexuality.
