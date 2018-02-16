Liz Hurley, 52, admits her 15-year-old son takes her bikini photos

She’s known for her extremely sexy Instagram photos, with most of her feed taken up by bikini snaps.

And now, it’s been revealed that Liz Hurley’s 15-year-old son, Damian, is the man behind the lens.

The 52-year-old, who has her own line of swimwear, said Damian manages to get the best shot every time.

“[Damian] definitely takes some, but I do have other friends that I can torture for some too,” Liz said, according to The Sun.

Indeed, Damian’s shadow appears to be in a picture the stunning model posted to her Instagram just months ago.

Liz was celebrating getting up to 100,000 followers on Instagram and was videoed frolicking in the sand.

Damian is rarely seen out-and-about in public but he does have 20,000 followers online.

The 15-year-old looks very like his mother and also bears a striking resemblance to his father, Steve Bing, who is the found of the Shangri-La group.

Steve and Liz famously had a public feud after the birth of Damian in 2002, with the businessman denying at first that he was the baby’s father.

However, a paternity test proved that he was in fact Damian’s father.

Damian is still very close with his mother’s ex-boyfriend and longtime friend, Hugh Grant and even posted a throwback photo of them together in the past few months.

Liz dated Hugh Grant from 1987 until 2000 but the pair remain firm friends.

