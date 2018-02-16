News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Liz Hurley, 52, admits her 15-year-old son takes her bikini photos

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s known for her extremely sexy Instagram photos, with most of her feed taken up by bikini snaps.

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since stabbing
1:07

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since stabbing
Kentucky students walk out in silence to honour Parkland shooting victims
0:54

Kentucky students walk out in silence to honour Parkland shooting victims
Liz Hurley’s fans go wild over bikini video
0:03

Liz Hurley’s fans go wild over bikini video
Liz Hurley's sexy pink bikini dance
0:10

Liz Hurley's sexy pink bikini dance
Vogue 100 Exhibition Hosts Big Celebrities
0:20

Vogue 100 Exhibition Hosts Big Celebrities
&lsquo;Landline&rsquo; Director on Reuniting With &lsquo;Obvious Child&rsquo; Star Jenny Slate, the Poetry of Gritty &rsquo;90s New York

‘Landline’ Director on Reuniting With ‘Obvious Child’ Star Jenny Slate, the Poetry of Gritty ’90s New York
Elizabeth Hurley arrives at the Holiday House launch in London
1:22

Elizabeth Hurley arrives at the Holiday House launch in London
Elle Macpherson, 53, has spent her entire summer in a swimsuit
1:05

Elle Macpherson, 53, has spent her entire summer in a swimsuit
Could the Cast of 'Victorious,' Including Ariana Grande, Be Reuniting?! Liz Gillies Gives Us the Inside Scoop!
2:16

Could the Cast of 'Victorious,' Including Ariana Grande, Be Reuniting?! Liz Gillies Gives Us the Inside Scoop!
Elizabeth Hurley Rocks a Bikini
0:59

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks a Bikini
Elizabeth Hurley Shares How You Can Help The Fight Against Breast Cancer
3:19

Elizabeth Hurley Shares How You Can Help The Fight Against Breast Cancer
Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
0:15

Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
 

And now, it’s been revealed that Liz Hurley’s 15-year-old son, Damian, is the man behind the lens.

The 52-year-old, who has her own line of swimwear, said Damian manages to get the best shot every time.

Liz Hurley and Damian

Liz Hurley has revealed her 15-year-old son takes her sexy bikini photos. Photo: Getty Images

Liz Hurley Valentine's Day

It comes after the 52-year-old posted a sexy snap to Instagram for Valentine's Day. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

Liz Hurley bikini

Liz is known for her saucy snaps. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

“[Damian] definitely takes some, but I do have other friends that I can torture for some too,” Liz said, according to The Sun.

Indeed, Damian’s shadow appears to be in a picture the stunning model posted to her Instagram just months ago.

Liz was celebrating getting up to 100,000 followers on Instagram and was videoed frolicking in the sand.

Damian is rarely seen out-and-about in public but he does have 20,000 followers online.

The 15-year-old looks very like his mother and also bears a striking resemblance to his father, Steve Bing, who is the found of the Shangri-La group.

Liz Hurley son Damian

Indeed, Damian's shadow appears to be in the background of this photo. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

Liz Hurley

Liz also says her friends take her bikini photos for her. Photo: Instagram/Liz Hurley

Steve and Liz famously had a public feud after the birth of Damian in 2002, with the businessman denying at first that he was the baby’s father.

However, a paternity test proved that he was in fact Damian’s father.

Damian is still very close with his mother’s ex-boyfriend and longtime friend, Hugh Grant and even posted a throwback photo of them together in the past few months.

Liz dated Hugh Grant from 1987 until 2000 but the pair remain firm friends.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top