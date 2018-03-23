News

The amazing thing you never knew about your IKEA high chair

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Have you ever just stared in dismay when your child decides to splatter their food all over their highchair rather than putting it in their mouth?

We know the feeling; that combination of wondering not only how you can get your child to eat their food but also how on earth you are going to get the damn highchair clean again.

It's fair to say that cleaning a baby's highchair is one of those additional, tedious and repetitive jobs that no one needs in their lives.

This IKEA highchair will make your life so much easier when it comes to cleaning up after your toddler. Source: IKEA

But thankfully the folks at IKEA are one step ahead in the design department again, to bring you a easier solution than scrubbing for hours on end.

We are happy to inform you that IKEA's ANTILOP highchair is - wait for it - dishwasher safe!

That's right, with this particular high chair, all you have to do is detach the legs and let the dishwasher work it's magic on the seat and the table parts.

Thanks to the detachable legs, you can then stick the table and the seat into the dishwasher for cleaning. Source: IKEA

Despite IKEA's cleaning guidelines, which still tell you to wipe clean with a soapy cloth, we can confirm that the chair is made from polypropylene, a plastic that is used in many other kitchen appliances and rated safe for the top rack of the dishwasher.

Take note, It's best to put the chair through on the pot cycle of your dishwasher.

We honestly don't know how putting the highchair table in the dishwasher is not a thing already.

But thanks to this handy bit of information, next time your child looks this messy, you can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that you at least don't have to worry about getting the highchair clean.

With the IKEA ANTILOP highchair all you have to worry about is cleaning your child not the chair. Source: Getty

