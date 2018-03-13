Toddler hilariously mispronounces 'pirate ship'

No matter how much this mum tries to correct her, this adorable little girl is having trouble telling the difference between 'p' and 't'.

This adorable home footage shows a toddler standing on a lounge getting a lesson in the pronunciation of 'pirate ship' from her mum.

Clearly from the UK, the mum says 'pirate ship'.

Only for the little girl to respond 'pirate sh*t' and then laughs.

Over and over the mum tries to repeat it correctly but to no avail.

We're not sure what's cuter - her mispronunciation or her cheeky giggles at the end.

