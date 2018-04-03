News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son
Michael Klim on why parenting is harder than winning gold
Michael Klim: 'Parenting is harder than winning gold'

Rules to follow when meeting a new baby

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

If you weren't aware, 'newborn etiquette' is actually a thing, and something you should probably be across when it comes to visiting a friend or family member's new bub.

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
10:56

Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
2:36

YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
KJ Apa REPLACES Kian Lawley In New Film "The Hate U Give"
2:03

KJ Apa REPLACES Kian Lawley In New Film "The Hate U Give"
 

Some may think that having rules to see a newborn baby is completely over-the-top or ridiculous, but in reality, most new parents would really appreciate if you followed a couple of basic guidelines during your visit.


Be patient

Wait until it suits the parents: As much as you can't wait to go gush over the newborn bub, don't pressure a visit. Unless you're very close family or friends, wait until mum and baby are out of hospital and back in their own home. They'll let you know when they're feeling up for visitors.

Don't turn up unannounced: Chances are that you'll just end up just being a nuisance if you knock on the door while the parents have other plans like feeding or nap-time, in mind. Best to wait until they ask you over.

Don't expect to hold the baby: Understandably, new parents may be sensitive to letting their precious child be passed around from person to person - especially if they've just got them to settle down. So don't expect to hold the baby on your first visit.

Be patient and wait for a time that suites the little bub's mum and dad before you visit. Source: Getty


Know how to handle the baby

If you are lucky enough to hold the baby, don't scare the parents (who are probably already tired and anxious enough) by being reckless.

Never kiss a newborn: Chances are new parents don't want to see your germs all over their child. But more seriously, it's best just to avoid kissing a newborn anywhere as a precaution after cases have emerged where babies have become very sick and even died from contracting the herpes virus by an adult carrier.

Don't be a chew toy: Teething babies love to gnaw, but resist! Don't go putting your fingers, rings or hands in the baby's mouth (even if they are clean). Find something that the parents will approve to soothe the little one's need to nibble.

Never kiss a newborn baby. Source: Getty

Be aware of germs

Always wash your hands: It's just common courtesy to give your hands a wash before you approach a newborn, especially if you've come from public transport and have been holding onto a grubby train handrail.

Don't visit if you're sick: While it should be common sense, sometimes excitement gets the better of us. However you really need to check your health and the health those around you before your visit. Even if your partner is the one that's sick, it's best to stay home.
* What you should really bring to see a new parent
* Sleep doctor: How new mums can get more shut-eye
No vax, no visit: Some mums may ask guests to get vaccinations such as the whooping cough vaccine before visiting the baby so make sure to always check. And if this is the case, respect the parent's wishes, otherwise wait until the appropriate time that you can visit (usually after six weeks).


Watch what you say

Smile and hold your tongue because some topics are officially off limit.

Don't snoop or criticise: Unless you're super close to the parents, don't go probing into their nursing situation or parenting style just to throw your two cents in - unless the parents are open to speaking about it of course.

Tell them they're doing a good job: Being a new parent is tough, so a little positivity and encouragement goes a long way. The horror stories that you might have experienced with your newborn are probably not going to help an already anxious new parent, so read the situation carefully and make sure to tell them they are doing a great job.

Don't guess the sex: Determining between a boy and a girl at that age can be tough, but if you try to assume a baby's gender and get it wrong, you will likely just offend the parent.

Watch what you say, no one wants your judgement. Source: Getty


Be mindful

You shouldn't be there for you, you should be there for them.

Bring something useful: No one wants to show up empty handed, but if you're bringing something it may as well be something more practical than a soft toy. Food is always appreciated, otherwise you can see our other ideas here

Don't expect them to be your host: This is not a normal visit, new parents are exhausted, and very likely sleep-deprived, so be understanding and whatever you do, don't be judgemental.

If it's not a good time, go home: They might have invited you around but pay attention to the signs, if the parents or bub are looking exhausted or agitated, it may be best to just to head home.

Be wary of the parent's situation, if they are tired or the baby is tired it may be best to go home. Source: Getty

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top