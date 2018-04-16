News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents advertise for professional nappy changers
Parents are queuing up for professional nappy changers
Mum, 32, and daughter, 15, face off for Instagram likes
Mum, 32, and daughter, 15, battle for Instagram likes

Amazing photos of mum’s backyard birth

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

After a traumatic first birth, Texas mum Gini Rothenberger decided to do things a little bit differently for her second child.

Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
0:19

Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
Billboard Music Award Nominees REVEALED! Where Are The Women Nominees?
2:36

Billboard Music Award Nominees REVEALED! Where Are The Women Nominees?
Emma Watson, Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis Have EPIC Harry Potter Reunion
1:24

Emma Watson, Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis Have EPIC Harry Potter Reunion
Rushing Water Cascades Down Subway Stairs
0:13

Rushing Water Cascades Down Subway Stairs
'No Longer Alone': LGBT Activists Speak Out Across The Middle East, North Africa
6:37

'No Longer Alone': LGBT Activists Speak Out Across The Middle East, North Africa
American Awesomeness
1:41

American Awesomeness
Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's relationship timeline
2:25

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's relationship timeline
Dog Unravels Roll of Toilet Paper in Bathroom
0:51

Dog Unravels Roll of Toilet Paper in Bathroom
Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Pilot Lands on Scottish Beach Runway
5:07

Pilot Lands on Scottish Beach Runway
Kylie Jenner REJECTS Travis Scott's Marriage Proposal, Blac Chyna BREAKS DOWN on Instagram -DR
7:32

Kylie Jenner REJECTS Travis Scott's Marriage Proposal, Blac Chyna BREAKS DOWN on Instagram -DR
Tree collapses on car in Philadelphia after storm
0:43

Tree collapses on car in Philadelphia after storm
 

Rather than go to a hospital for the birth, Gini chose to have a home water birth, but she did it in a pool in the middle of her backyard.

And birth photographer Callynth captured it all in the most emotional photos.

“I loved this birth,” the photographer tells Be.

birthing pool

Gini asked to move the birthing pool into her backyard. Photo: Callynth Photography

Gini decided on the non-traditional birthplace after having a bad experience delivering her first-born in the hospital.

"When I was pregnant with my first child, we did all the 'normal' preparations, went to the birth classes at the hospital, read What to Expect When You're Expecting, and followed along with all of the doctor's orders," Gini told CafeMom.

"We had no idea going into the hospital that we were completely unprepared to be treated like a number.”

birth photo

Gini said her first birth was traumatic. Photo: Callynth Photography

When she then fell pregnant again the following year, Gini asked her midwife about doing the birth at home.

"I asked my midwife what she thought of putting the birth pool outside. I thought she would give me a firm 'NO!' but instead, she was excited!" Gini explained.

birth

She said this birth was much more intense but relaxed. Photo: Callynth Photography

When the contractions started, Gini set herself up in a pool in her backyard, letting the water soothe her body.

"I watched the sunset and the deer graze in the field between [contractions] and I had a conversation with our Heavenly Father,” she said.

“It was the most intimate peaceful moments when I realised this birth was going to be different.”

birth photography

She was able to enjoy the peace under the stars in between contractions. Photo: Callynth Photography

While she never imagined wanting photos of herself during labour and birth, her midwife suggested having a birth photographer present.

The strength and calm captured during Gini’s birth are breath-taking.

home birth

'The memories are unforgettable.' Photo: Callynth Photography

birth

Even baby was so relaxed she didn't even cry. Photo: Callynth Photography

“The photos we have of these moments are priceless,” Gini said.

“The memories are unforgettable. Our outlook on life and birth are now so very different from the fearful mind set we started with six years ago.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top