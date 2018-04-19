Can you spot X-rated sketch in schoolgirl’s homework?

It seemed like an innocent enough homework request when nine-year-old Ruby Borough was told to write up a pretend newspaper article about the World’s Best Mum.

Instead, the schoolgirl’s sketch has gone viral after she drew a family portrait of herself, mum Laura, eleven-year-old brother Leo and their baby sister Marnie, one, as well as some other feline family members.

Take a closer look at Ruby’s sketch, and you might be able to see why.

Struggling to spot the rude figures?

Take a look in the bottom corner, where Ruby’s hilariously shown the family’s cats getting a little frisky.

“I didn’t notice it at first but when I did I couldn’t stop laughing. We still find it funny now,” said Laura.

“It is currently taped to our cupboard but I think this is something we will probably bring out again when she is older. She won’t be able to live it down.

“We have shown the drawing to some of our friends and family and everybody finds it hilarious.

“The cats have just had kittens so when she asks me what they are doing I usually just tell her they are playing so that is obviously where she’s got it from.

"It's funny what kids take in.”

Laura 28, says that when Ruby has previously witnessed pets Dory, three, and two-year-old Gumball, behaving in a similar manner she has told her daughter they were just playing.

“She doesn’t know what it means. She is only nine years old. It came as a bit of a shock. It wasn’t what I was expecting to see,” said the Wales-based mum.

“I didn’t want her to see us laughing because I didn’t want her to think we were laughing at her drawing. The rest of the picture was lovely.

“My other child [Leo, 11] who is a bit older was crying with laughter. It is the grumpy look on the white cat that gets me because she is quite moody.

“Ruby is always drawing me pictures but has never done anything like this before. She was quite confused at what we were laughing at.”

- Reporting by Fortitude Press

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram