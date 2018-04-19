News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kylie Jenner for leaving her newborn at home to go to Coachella
Kylie Jenner mum-shamed for leaving baby at home to attend Coachella
Woman cops backlash after filming honest mum meltdown
Woman cops backlash for mum meltdown

Can you spot X-rated sketch in schoolgirl’s homework?

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

It seemed like an innocent enough homework request when nine-year-old Ruby Borough was told to write up a pretend newspaper article about the World’s Best Mum.

Pranksters Left in Shock Over Scammer's Confession
6:26

Pranksters Left in Shock Over Scammer's Confession
Pit Bull is Freaked Out by 'Evil' Pig Statue
0:39

Pit Bull is Freaked Out by 'Evil' Pig Statue
Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
6:14

Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
Wingsuits and Wind Tunnels Make for a Fun Time
2:43

Wingsuits and Wind Tunnels Make for a Fun Time
The 'Beast Mode' Compilation
1:29

The 'Beast Mode' Compilation
Five Fascinating Facts About Lynx
0:46

Five Fascinating Facts About Lynx
The World's Most Flexible People
1:06

The World's Most Flexible People
The Best Things About Friday
1:06

The Best Things About Friday
Beautiful aerial views of Isle of Skye during mini heatwave
1:48

Beautiful aerial views of Isle of Skye during mini heatwave
Cars swept away in heavy rain in northwest China
1:12

Cars swept away in heavy rain in northwest China
Man Foils Friend's Seamless Magic Trick
0:57

Man Foils Friend's Seamless Magic Trick
Goofy Dog Goes Through 'Howlception'
0:40

Goofy Dog Goes Through 'Howlception'
 

Instead, the schoolgirl’s sketch has gone viral after she drew a family portrait of herself, mum Laura, eleven-year-old brother Leo and their baby sister Marnie, one, as well as some other feline family members.

Take a closer look at Ruby’s sketch, and you might be able to see why.

Ruby Borough family portrait

Ruby's portrait has inadvertently made headlines. Photo: Fortitude Press

X-rated school girl's sketch

Can you see the X-rated drawing? Photo: Fortitude Press

Struggling to spot the rude figures?

Take a look in the bottom corner, where Ruby’s hilariously shown the family’s cats getting a little frisky.

“I didn’t notice it at first but when I did I couldn’t stop laughing. We still find it funny now,” said Laura.

“It is currently taped to our cupboard but I think this is something we will probably bring out again when she is older. She won’t be able to live it down.

“We have shown the drawing to some of our friends and family and everybody finds it hilarious.

“The cats have just had kittens so when she asks me what they are doing I usually just tell her they are playing so that is obviously where she’s got it from.

"It's funny what kids take in.”

X-rated schoolgirl drawing

Laura blames her frisky cats for Ruby's drawing. Photo: Fortitude Press

Laura 28, says that when Ruby has previously witnessed pets Dory, three, and two-year-old Gumball, behaving in a similar manner she has told her daughter they were just playing.

“She doesn’t know what it means. She is only nine years old. It came as a bit of a shock. It wasn’t what I was expecting to see,” said the Wales-based mum.

“I didn’t want her to see us laughing because I didn’t want her to think we were laughing at her drawing. The rest of the picture was lovely.

“My other child [Leo, 11] who is a bit older was crying with laughter. It is the grumpy look on the white cat that gets me because she is quite moody.

“Ruby is always drawing me pictures but has never done anything like this before. She was quite confused at what we were laughing at.”

- Reporting by Fortitude Press


Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top