Emily Ratajkowski's racy new swimwear line

Never shy of showing some skin, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski now has a swimwear line in the works.

And true to form she gave her Instagram followers a saucy sneak peek this week.

She’s calling the brand Inamorata Swim; “inamorata” means female lover in Italian.

Although Emily hails from the UK, given the styles usually found on her Instagram - and now, her new business - she clearly has a soft spot for Italian fashion.

She set up a separate account for her swimwear, and already has more than a dozen posts.

It looks like Emily is taking inspiration from models past and present, sharing photos of 1960s icon Raquel Welch as well as modern supermodels such as Gisele.

The Inamorata Swim instagram lists a website, but it doesn’t appear to be active yet.

The project seems to be picking up steam; in August, a trademark for the company’s name was registered by Ratajkowski’s Emrata Holdings LLC.

In the trademark registration, there are hints of what we can expect from the brand.

Under classification, the filing says: “Lace and embroidery, ribbons and braid; buttons, hooks and eyes, pins and needles; artificial flowers.”

It looks like Inamorata will cover a gamut of styles — everything from one-piece bathing suits to bikinis.

No word yet on when the brand will officially debut or what its price point will be, but count on it launching this season.

Several related posts on the Instagram page are simply captioned “soon.”

And judging by the polka-dot ensemble Emily is sporting, it looks as if her designers are well out of the prototype phase.

