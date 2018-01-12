Kate Middleton recycles another maternity outfit

She’s known for her thrifty style sense and Kate Middleton has done it once again by re-wearing one of her most-loved maternity coats.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated her 36th birthday this week, made an unexpected visit to the Amnesty International UK offices on Thursday where the Anna Freud Centre were hosting a conference on young people’s mental health.

She was snapped wearing her Tory Burch ‘Bettina ‘tweed coat, which she previously wore on a trip to New York back in 2014, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Kate was famously pictured in the now sold-out coat when she stopped by the NBA basketball game at New York’s Barclay’s Center and had her photo taken with superstar basketball player LeBron James.

The Anna Freud Centre Tweeted their delight at the Duchess’ visit on Thursday.

"We are delighted to welcome our Patron HRH the Duchess of Cambridge to the #HeadStartLearning Conference.,” it said.

“HRH is a committed champion of children's mental health and wellbeing and it is fantastic to have her here!"

On Wednesday, the Duchess visited the Reach Academy Feltham school, which is part of the Place2Be program.

This time, Kate was in a new navy midi coat by Hobbs London but her dress was one we’ve seen before, as she wore the number back in 2015.

Kate matched the Séraphine maternity floral dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and a Stuart Weitzman clutch bag.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram