Kate Middleton recycles another maternity outfit

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s known for her thrifty style sense and Kate Middleton has done it once again by re-wearing one of her most-loved maternity coats.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated her 36th birthday this week, made an unexpected visit to the Amnesty International UK offices on Thursday where the Anna Freud Centre were hosting a conference on young people’s mental health.

She was snapped wearing her Tory Burch ‘Bettina ‘tweed coat, which she previously wore on a trip to New York back in 2014, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton surprise visit

Kate Middleton made an unexpected visit to the Amnesty International UK offices on Thursday where the Anna Freud Centre were hosting a conference on young people’s mental health. Photo: REX

Kate Middleton LeBron James

Kate was famously pictured in the now sold-out coat when she stopped by the NBA basketball game at New York’s Barclay’s Center and had her photo taken with superstar basketball player LeBron James in 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Kate was famously pictured in the now sold-out coat when she stopped by the NBA basketball game at New York’s Barclay’s Center and had her photo taken with superstar basketball player LeBron James.

The Anna Freud Centre Tweeted their delight at the Duchess’ visit on Thursday.

"We are delighted to welcome our Patron HRH the Duchess of Cambridge to the #HeadStartLearning Conference.,” it said.

“HRH is a committed champion of children's mental health and wellbeing and it is fantastic to have her here!"

Kate Middleton mental health

The Anna Freud Centre Tweeted their delight at the Duchess’ visit on Thursday commending how committed she is to the cause. Photo: REX

On Wednesday, the Duchess visited the Reach Academy Feltham school, which is part of the Place2Be program.

This time, Kate was in a new navy midi coat by Hobbs London but her dress was one we’ve seen before, as she wore the number back in 2015.

Kate matched the Séraphine maternity floral dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and a Stuart Weitzman clutch bag.

