What are the Queen's fashion rules?

From skirt length to nail polish colour - here we take a closer look at the fashion expectations that rule the royal family.

While Meghan Markle has shown she’s in no rush to adopt royal fashion etiquette - the bride-to-be was in tip-top form during her recent public appearance with the Queen.

Though she’s snubbed many royal traditions thus far, Meghan actually slid into a pair of nude pantyhose for the 2018 Commonwealth Day service alongside Her Royal Highness at Westminster Abbey - proving she’ll play be every part the princess when the occasion calls.

“I think we’ll see a gradual change in Meghan’s style over time to conform to those [royal] elements,” royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter recently told Insider.

“At the same time, I think what everyone loves about her is her own personal unique style. Hopefully, she’ll be able to find the balance.”

Fingers crossed. Royal wardrobes have long been determined by a strict protocol, which is why Kate Middleton always carries a clutch and why Princess Diana never wore gloves.

Here are just some of the rules.

Nude pantyhose

Victoria revealed that it is required of the women in the royal family to wear hose during public occasions. The John Lewis 7 Denier Barely There Tights are Kate Middleton’s favourites, according to The Sun.

Wear significant colours

Women in the family often wear colours to honour the country they’re visiting, like Middleton donning a maple leaf hat in Canada or the queen wearing jade green when going to Ireland.

Keep an all-black outfit handy

When abroad every royal member must pack an all-black outfit in their suitcase, in case of a sudden death. The packing requirement guarantees they’d be dressed appropriately upon return home to England, according to The Independent.

Nothing but nude fingernails

It’s the reason you’ve never seen Kate Middleton or Princess Diana sport a bright nail colour. Instead, royal women opt for barely-there pale pinks or clear polishes on their nails. Only natural-looking nails are allowed at official royal events. However, royals are allowed to wear brighter polish on their toes - Kate Middleton is a fan of red!

No short skirts

This one is a no-brainer - when wearing a dress or coat, hemlines must always skim the knees or thereabouts (generally, they are never more than three or four inches above the knee). Short skirts are out of the question.

