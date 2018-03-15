News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The Veronicas Lisa Origliasso bought her vintage dress day before engagement
Veronicas' Lisa found engagement dress the day before ceremony

What are the Queen's fashion rules?

Jessica Ankomah
Yahoo7 Be /

From skirt length to nail polish colour - here we take a closer look at the fashion expectations that rule the royal family.

Jessica Pearson in Suits is such a bad ass
0:33

Jessica Pearson in Suits is such a bad ass
Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress; Asks EVERY Female Nominee To Stand With Her | 2018 Oscars
1:18

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress; Asks EVERY Female Nominee To Stand With Her | 2018 Oscars
0305_1600_nat-Oscars
2:22

Hollywood pays tribute to film elite at 90th Academy Awards
Allison Janney & Sam Rockwell Win Best Supporting Actors At 2018 Golden Globes
1:54

Allison Janney & Sam Rockwell Win Best Supporting Actors At 2018 Golden Globes
Madison Beer Set To Star In Her Own Reality Show 'Making Madison'
1:17

Madison Beer Set To Star In Her Own Reality Show 'Making Madison'
Julianne Hough in Her Birthday Suit
1:14

Julianne Hough in Her Birthday Suit
Jane Fonda Dishes on Her Incredible Ponytail at the Emmys Red Carpet
2:04

Jane Fonda Dishes on Her Incredible Ponytail at the Emmys Red Carpet
Jennifer Aniston Frustrated with Media's Obsession with Her Personal Life
1:23

Jennifer Aniston Frustrated with Media's Obsession with Her Personal Life
Mira Sorvino Predicts Trump’s Sexual-Misconduct Reckoning Is Next: ‘You’re Going Down’
1:27

Mira Sorvino Predicts Trump’s Sexual-Misconduct Reckoning Is Next: ‘You’re Going Down’
Star Wars Newcomers Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran on Joining the Force
1:23

Star Wars Newcomers Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran on Joining the Force

Aussie leading lady Nicole Kidman wins Emmy for Best Actress
Rose Byrne’s Messy High Ponytail Is the Perfect Summer Hairstyle
2:31

Rose Byrne’s Messy High Ponytail Is the Perfect Summer Hairstyle
 

While Meghan Markle has shown she’s in no rush to adopt royal fashion etiquette - the bride-to-be was in tip-top form during her recent public appearance with the Queen.

Though she’s snubbed many royal traditions thus far, Meghan actually slid into a pair of nude pantyhose for the 2018 Commonwealth Day service alongside Her Royal Highness at Westminster Abbey - proving she’ll play be every part the princess when the occasion calls.

meghan markle

Meghan shone on her recent appearance with the Queen. Photo: Getty

“I think we’ll see a gradual change in Meghan’s style over time to conform to those [royal] elements,” royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter recently told Insider.

“At the same time, I think what everyone loves about her is her own personal unique style. Hopefully, she’ll be able to find the balance.”

queen

The Queen has some fashion rules. Photo: Getty

Fingers crossed. Royal wardrobes have long been determined by a strict protocol, which is why Kate Middleton always carries a clutch and why Princess Diana never wore gloves.

Here are just some of the rules.

Nude pantyhose
Victoria revealed that it is required of the women in the royal family to wear hose during public occasions. The John Lewis 7 Denier Barely There Tights are Kate Middleton’s favourites, according to The Sun.

Wear significant colours
Women in the family often wear colours to honour the country they’re visiting, like Middleton donning a maple leaf hat in Canada or the queen wearing jade green when going to Ireland.

kate middleton

Kate on a visit to Canada wearing red and with a pin. Photo: Getty

Keep an all-black outfit handy
When abroad every royal member must pack an all-black outfit in their suitcase, in case of a sudden death. The packing requirement guarantees they’d be dressed appropriately upon return home to England, according to The Independent.

kate fashion

Royal protocol says to always travel with a black outfit. Photo: Getty

Nothing but nude fingernails
It’s the reason you’ve never seen Kate Middleton or Princess Diana sport a bright nail colour. Instead, royal women opt for barely-there pale pinks or clear polishes on their nails. Only natural-looking nails are allowed at official royal events. However, royals are allowed to wear brighter polish on their toes - Kate Middleton is a fan of red!

meghan markle

Fingernails must always be nude. Photo: Getty

No short skirts
This one is a no-brainer - when wearing a dress or coat, hemlines must always skim the knees or thereabouts (generally, they are never more than three or four inches above the knee). Short skirts are out of the question.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top