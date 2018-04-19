Meghan Markle wears Aussie brands for raciest look yet

She may hail from America and is about to marry into the British royal family but Meghan Markle waved the Australian flag at an official royal event on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old former Suits actress stepped out with her fiancé Prince Harry to attend the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, where she wore not one but two Australian labels.

Bride-to-be Meghan was decked out in a stunning $699 blazer from Camilla and Marc, which is run by Camilla Freeman-Topper and her brother Marc Topper.

Meghan also donned a $295 crossbody bag from Oroton, the Australian company that went into voluntary administration back in November last year but has now been bought out by Will Vicars for a reported $25 million.

The future Duchess matched the Australian designer pieces with an eye-catching $2,200 Altuzarra pinstripe dress, a pair of black heels by British designer Tamara Mellon and a pair of gold bar earrings from Canadian brand Birks.

Meghan’s penchant for Australian fashion isn’t a new fad, as she even wore a gown created by Australian designers in her engagement photos with Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace released official images of the loved-up couple back in December last year, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House on the Windsor Castle property in Berkshire.

Meghan could be seen posing in a sheer Ralph & Russo gown, with the brand owned by Australian founders Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo.

Indeed, it’s also been speculated that perhaps Camilla gifted her future daughter-in-law with the Australian pieces after returning from her trip to the Gold Coast last week after the Commonwealth Games.

