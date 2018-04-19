News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bella hadid topless at Coachella 2018
Bella Hadid's topless Coachella look

Meghan Markle wears Aussie brands for raciest look yet

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She may hail from America and is about to marry into the British royal family but Meghan Markle waved the Australian flag at an official royal event on Wednesday.

Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
2:32

Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
1:33

New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Son Surprises Mother with Visit on Christmas Morning
1:23

Son Surprises Mother with Visit on Christmas Morning
Paul Burrell has a reading by a celebrity medium on I'm A Celeb
0:56

Paul Burrell has a reading by a celebrity medium on I'm A Celeb
Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0:30

Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
2:40

Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
Remembering Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death
6:35

Remembering Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death

James Hewitt interview on Channel Seven's Sunday Night
They're Unstoppable - AMERICAN IDOL

They're Unstoppable - AMERICAN IDOL
 

The 36-year-old former Suits actress stepped out with her fiancé Prince Harry to attend the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, where she wore not one but two Australian labels.

Bride-to-be Meghan was decked out in a stunning $699 blazer from Camilla and Marc, which is run by Camilla Freeman-Topper and her brother Marc Topper.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has stepped out wearing not one but two Australian labels. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle Camilla and Marc blazer

Bride-to-be Meghan was decked out in a stunning $699 blazer from Camilla and Marc. Photo: Camilla and Marc

Meghan Markle Oroton

Meghan also donned a $295 crossbody bag from Oroton. Photo: Oroton

Meghan also donned a $295 crossbody bag from Oroton, the Australian company that went into voluntary administration back in November last year but has now been bought out by Will Vicars for a reported $25 million.

The future Duchess matched the Australian designer pieces with an eye-catching $2,200 Altuzarra pinstripe dress, a pair of black heels by British designer Tamara Mellon and a pair of gold bar earrings from Canadian brand Birks.

Meghan’s penchant for Australian fashion isn’t a new fad, as she even wore a gown created by Australian designers in her engagement photos with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle Altuzarra pinstripe dress.

The future Duchess matched the Australian designer pieces with an eye-catching $2,200 Altuzarra pinstripe dress. Photo: Altuzurra

Meghan Markle Tamara Mellon heels

She also donned a a pair of black heels by British designer Tamara Mellon. Photo: Tamara Mellon

Meghan Markle Birks earrings

Meghan wore these gold bar earrings from Canadian brand Birks. Photo: Birks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle wore this gown by Australian designers Ralph and Russo in her engagement photoshoot. Photo: Getty Images

Kensington Palace released official images of the loved-up couple back in December last year, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House on the Windsor Castle property in Berkshire.

Meghan could be seen posing in a sheer Ralph & Russo gown, with the brand owned by Australian founders Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo.

Indeed, it’s also been speculated that perhaps Camilla gifted her future daughter-in-law with the Australian pieces after returning from her trip to the Gold Coast last week after the Commonwealth Games.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top