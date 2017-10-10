The most Instagrammable hotel in Singapore

Let’s face, it the best part of going on holiday is making everyone back home green with envy.
The main thing people want to know is where you’re staying. And, boy did I tell my Instagram followers on a recent trip to Singapore. I took my social media spamming to the next level. Seriously, I was worse than my mother
As a self-diagnosed Instagram addict, I was like a kid in a candy store during my recent visit to The Warehouse Hotel, Singapore. I 'grammed the lush olive chairs in the lobby, the spectacular glass rooftop pool, even the coffee cups at breakfast (ahem, they were handmade – no judgment please).
Less is more for this boutique stay. Boasting only 37 rooms, each huge with its own interior flair and decked out with the latest tech. We’re talking smart TVs, waterfall showerheads and mood lighting – perfect for those who want to create a spark when travelling. "Boutique" may mean small but the facilities in this hotel are nothing short of grand.
The exposed brick walls and high ceilings showcasing large wooden beams make the lobby bar a chic space to enjoy the cocktail list. Hanging machinery transports you to 1895 when the heritage building functioned as a storehouse during the Singapore spice trade.
Additional gears and levers are a gentle aesthetic tribute to the neighbourhood’s milling history. No filter needed for these pics.
The hotel plays host to restaurant Po, the "Ice-cream Popiah" is a must, and the buffet breakfast has everything you need.
The Warehouse lacks a fitness center but makes up for it with an insane glass rooftop pool. Make sure you phone is fully charged before going up, because you’ll want to take a boatload of pictures.
The pool overlooks the Singapore River, and is ideal for those wanting to escape their travel companion or for the fitspo models who want to burn off those breakfast croissants. Located in the heart of Robertson Quay, about a 20-minute stroll from Marina Bay, the hotel is on the edge of the tourism hub, but still amongst the hustle and bustle of the Singapore social scene.
Robertson Quay offers stacks of restaurants, bars and pubs. If you’re after more of a nightlife vibe, Clarke Quay is only a five-minute min walk down the road. The attention to detail is what sets The Warehouse apart from other boutique hotels. From the locally handmade ceramics dotted throughout the hotel’s shelves to the plush bedding, I felt I was staying at a home, not a hotel.
