The most Instagrammable hotel in Singapore

Let’s face, it the best part of going on holiday is making everyone back home green with envy.

The main thing people want to know is where you’re staying. And, boy did I tell my Instagram followers on a recent trip to Singapore. I took my social media spamming to the next level. Seriously, I was worse than my mother





As a self-diagnosed Instagram addict, I was like a kid in a candy store during my recent visit to The Warehouse Hotel, Singapore. I 'grammed the lush olive chairs in the lobby, the spectacular glass rooftop pool, even the coffee cups at breakfast (ahem, they were handmade – no judgment please).

The hotel's incredible rooftop pool and attention to detail is every Instagrammer's dream.

Less is more for this boutique stay. Boasting only 37 rooms, each huge with its own interior flair and decked out with the latest tech. We’re talking smart TVs, waterfall showerheads and mood lighting – perfect for those who want to create a spark when travelling. "Boutique" may mean small but the facilities in this hotel are nothing short of grand.

The hotel's decor is the right blend between clean and chic.

The exposed brick walls and high ceilings showcasing large wooden beams make the lobby bar a chic space to enjoy the cocktail list. Hanging machinery transports you to 1895 when the heritage building functioned as a storehouse during the Singapore spice trade.

Additional gears and levers are a gentle aesthetic tribute to the neighbourhood’s milling history. No filter needed for these pics.