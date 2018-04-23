The truth behind Bachelor In Paradise star Eden's 'crazy eyes'

He unfortunately left Bachelor In Paradise after being 100% friend-zoned by Elora, which caused his "crazy eyes" to come out.

And now Eden has revealed the exact truth behind those bulging peepers which has the Internet talking, in an exclusive chat with Be.

"My crazy eyes come out when I'm angry or frustrated," Eden said.

The 33-year-old was irritated as he had already discussed his friendship status with Elora, but it was made to look like it was the first time he was hearing about it.

"The scenes that [the producers] had cut me in, I was really angry because we had already talked about that," Eden explained. "And the way I went out was a bit different to how it really went down."



Eden admitted he was totally confused over the was he was portrayed on the show.

"When I get portrayed as this love-sick puppy dog chasing [Elora] around – I'm bamboozled by it," he said.

Well at least it gave us all some entertainment to see his "crazy eyes".

It seemed many, many people enjoyed the appearance of them.









Thanks for that, Eden.

