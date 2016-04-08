Things not to ask an escort on live TV

Sometimes we all say things that can get taken completely the wrong way.

Imagine then if that happened to you while presenting on live TV.

Take The Morning Show's fill-in host Angela Cox for example.

The delightful journalist has been stepping in for Kylie Gillies for the past week and sharing hosting duties with Larry Emdur.

The trio sit down for their chat.





And she's been doing a damn good job... then something like this happens.

Angela and Larry were interviewing journalist-turned-escort Amanda Goff when Angela's line of questioning took a very unexpected turn.

High-class escort and businesswoman Amanda Goff

"When you're picking who to hire for your escort business, do you look for a difference in men and women?" Angela asked.

Amanda said there are distinct differences between the sexes, especially when it comes to looks.

The trio were all enjoying some laughs on the couch when Angela dropped the clanger.

"The women don't have to be really good-looking, they have to have compassion and warmth, but the men have to be really good-looking," she said.

"Oh," a cheeky Angela replied. "Let's talk in the break".

SAY WHAT?

The moment Angela realised what she said.