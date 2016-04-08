Things not to ask an escort on live TV

Sometimes we all say things that can get taken completely the wrong way.
Imagine then if that happened to you while presenting on live TV.
Take The Morning Show's fill-in host Angela Cox for example.
The delightful journalist has been stepping in for Kylie Gillies for the past week and sharing hosting duties with Larry Emdur.
And she's been doing a damn good job... then something like this happens.
Angela and Larry were interviewing journalist-turned-escort Amanda Goff when Angela's line of questioning took a very unexpected turn.
"When you're picking who to hire for your escort business, do you look for a difference in men and women?" Angela asked.
Amanda said there are distinct differences between the sexes, especially when it comes to looks.
"The women don't have to be really good-looking, they have to have compassion and warmth, but the men have to be really good-looking," she said.
"Oh," a cheeky Angela replied. "Let's talk in the break".
SAY WHAT?
A confused-looking Larry turned to his co-host who by now had realised what she'd said and was trying to compose herself after falling over in a fit of laughter.
"What do you mean 'let's talk in the break'," Larry asked.
"I just mean I have more questions!" a clearly embarrassed Angela said.
Aww, don't worry, Ange. We believe you!
