Watch what happens when a brown bear gets into this family's campsite

Family feed and play with brown bear in their campsite

What could possibly go wrong?

If a brown bear stumbled into your campsite what would you do? We're guessing the majority of you would zip up your tent, retreat to the very back of it, stay still, silent and pray to the heavens that the grizzly animal doesn't decide to ravage you instead of the Mars bar you left at the campfire last night.

Well this family did the complete opposite when a brown bear entered their campsite and instead of screaming and crying like we would do, they greeted him with open arms and even fed him using one of their spoons.

At the start of the video the family can be seen crouching in their tent, sussing out the situation.

However as they see that the bear just wants some food, the child creeps out of the tent and proceeds to cuddle the bear as if if were a real teddy bear.

Instead of dragging her daughter away from the dangerous animal, the mother then decides to feed the bear from a plate with her spoon, while the father throws scraps of food at the animal from a container.

While the video ends before we get to see how the whole scenario played out, we're guessing this family aren't afraid of wild animals and are well able to defend themselves.

