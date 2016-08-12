Terrifying moment sharks AND a giant crocodile surround couple's boat

A couple in their 60s have taken going on a cruise to whole other Aussie level taking amazing footage showing how their boat was visited by crocodiles and sharks at the same time.

Marg and Keith Thomas, both in their 60s, were on a sailing trip around Australia when they saw the frightening creatures.

Where most people would be terrified, the hardy pensioners from Freemantle were thrilled find themselves encircled by the deadly creatures.

Marg said: “The lemon sharks frequent the back of the boat often during the day and night."

“On this day a cheeky salt water crocodile come in for a look see as well, they were not bothered by each other at all."

“They swam around each other for about a minute, no problems with each other, just interested in the boat."

“We have seen many crocs and lemon sharks on this trip but never together at the same time."

This all happened in the Hunter River System, at Porosus Creek, Kimberley, Western Australia.

Luckily for us, the couple captured the 'once in a lifetime' moment on their camera.

