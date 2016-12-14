Boss takes staff to Maldives for Xmas party

If you thought your staff Christmas party at the local Mexican bar was epic then think again, as the world's best boss has taken his whole workforce to the Maldives.

While many people would be happy with a simple Christmas greeting from their employer, this boss took 100 of his staff on a five-star holiday to a tropical island.

Employees at Mixed Martial Arts company Evolve were flown from Singapore to the Maldives for an all-expenses-paid break, just to say thanks for their hard slog over the past year.

This isn’t the first time staff at Evolve have been taken abroad, as they’ve previously been treated to holidays in Bali, Thailand and Indonesia.

Their boss, Chatri Sityodtong, said he whisks his workforce away on holiday as a “small token” of thanks for the company’s 30 per cent year-on-year growth.

“These rewards are a small token of my heartfelt gratitude to all of the phenomenal rockstars at Evolve MMA,” Mr Sityodtong told The Independent.

"Every year, I take the entire team on an all-expenses-paid trip to a five-star luxury resort at a surprise destination.

"Many of my staff would love to travel the world, but do not have the means to do so.”

Mr Sityodtong said the majority of his staff come from backgrounds of “poverty, tragey, or adversity” and that they “deserve the best”.

He said the company only gives out one job for every 200 applicants and claims that they work so hard “they should be compensated”.

The best boss in the world said the free Christmas trips would continue next year and while he refused to give away the destination, he said it was going to be “spectacular”.

