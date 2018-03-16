This hotel room hack is a travel game-changer

Once upon a time, hotel rooms came with actual keys.

Now they typically involve being issued a plastic keycard that may or may not work when waved at a door, or be demagnetised when stored alongside a mobile phone, scratched, or exposed to the hot sun.

Many hotels also require that a keycard be inserted into a wall panel before the power, including any lights and air conditioning, will turn on in the room. It’s an energy-efficient method that ensures lights aren’t needlessly left on when the room is empty.

But if you’ve only got one keycard and need to use an electrical outlet to charge a phone, camera, or laptop while you’re out, it can pose a bit of an obstacle. You need the keycard to get back into the room, and therefore you can’t use it to activate the power.'

Wanted to charge my battery pack whilst I was I eating dinner, but needed my keycard pic.twitter.com/TsHqihGxTu — katyagar moonagon (@Oog) March 14, 2018

But one Twitter user, Katy Moon, found a clever way to hack the system.

During her stay at a hotel in Ireland, she needed to find a way to charge her battery pack in her room while she went out for dinner. The solution: Using a plastic supermarket loyalty card to trick the power panel into thinking the hotel keycard had been inserted.

The post has met with some amazement, with one commenter calling it a “life-changer.”

What is this sorcery — Shane Moreton (@Moreton1985) March 15, 2018

Genius life changing who all knew this and never said? 👍🏻🤣😂 — Hampshirecook (@hampshirecook) March 15, 2018

This changes everything. — Helen Dexter (@HDexterN) March 15, 2018

Moon has clarified that the plastic card hack won’t work at all hotels.

Some use an RFID (radio-frequency identification) or NFC (near-field communication) system that will only recognise the actual hotel keycard, in which case it’s best to ask the front desk for a duplicate. If, for example, instead of a magnetic strip your keycard has a chip resembling a phone’s SIM card, it’s unlikely to be hackable.

Otherwise, it might be worth rifling through your wallet.

“I assume any keycard that doesn’t have the magnetic strip would be RFID/NFC, but there’s no harm in checking,” Moon told Yahoo Lifestyle.

A tip for those who do use this hack - make sure you remember to take your card with you.

I’ve left my driver license in that slot while in London. Any card definitely works 😂 — Cameron (@beanmachine94) March 15, 2018

