Latex, bondage and acrobatics: Inside the sexiest show on water

With literally nowhere else to go or nothing else to do, entertainment is paramount on a cruise.

You're expected to be treated to a little bit of cabaret, comedy, or perhaps some dancing - and you'd definitely hope to enjoy some entertainment at the expense of your fellow guests, in the form of the all-important karaoke night.

But P&O Cruises Australia have taken the idea of cruise entertainment to a whole new height with their X-rated show, Love Riot.

It involves extreme contortion, a hint of nudity and a whole lot of latex.

Directed by one of the creative masterminds behind Madonna’s most recent Rebel Heart Tour, this show is definitely not for the sexually faint-hearted... or anyone slightly prudish.

But if you're looking to spice things up, and happen to be on the Pacific Explorer, then it's certainly a unique experience.

I was lucky enough to be invited for the full VIP package, which started off with dinner in the Waterfront restaurant which was, very unexpectedly, interrupted with the blowing of multiple whistles.

Enter four figures dressed to the nines in head-to-toe latex, platform heels and bondage-inspired masks, who led us to our front row seats for the raunchy show.

The dancers/contortionists/circus workers, whatever you’d call them, show off their incredible acrobatic skills, but even better, the show is filled with a lot of laughs.

There's a unicyclist, acrobats tangled up in silk sheets and a rather hilarious juggling act. They also get the audience involved in some rather interesting ways, but we'll save that as a surprise if you do decide this show is for you.

The show is cruise entertainment on a whole new level, and it's definitely the most risqué show on water.

This reporter was invited to stay on the Pacific Explorer at the expense of P&O.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram