Beyoncé falls on stage with sister Solange

Just one week after suffering a double wardrobe malfunction on stage, Beyoncé has suffered another on stage disaster.
This time the mum-of-three fell on stage while performing with her sister Solange, during the second weekend of Coachella 2018.
But as with any curve ball that gets thrown at Queen Bey, she handled it with effortless grace and style. She really is one hell of a woman.
Things went of course when Beyoncé, 36, tried to recreate the epic performance of last week as they shook their booties for the 126,000 strong crowd.
Perhaps getting a little carried away, Bey tried to pick up her 31-year-old sister which sent them both tumbling to the ground.
Instead of letting the very public fall get the better of her, Beyoncé — who is married to rapper Jay Z — laughed it off and continued with her headlining performance.
Of course, fans have nothing but good things to say about the whole scenario, hilariously claiming the singer didn't fall but instead the tumble was "Beyonced".
Beyonce fell on stage last night and someone said "Beyonce didn't fall, the fall Beyonced"— ikati elimnyama (@Lethu_Kloe) April 22, 2018
The Beyhive is lit😂
Beyoncé doesn’t fall. She shifts the ground 90 degrees.— Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) April 22, 2018
Ummm... Okay so FIRSTLY @Beyonce didn't fall, the ground rose 😒 https://t.co/wTP4J7EBSz— Westlink (@WestlinkHQ) April 22, 2018
Last week Beyoncé had a wardrobe disaster when one of her custom outfits — a sequinned camouflage one-piece designed by Balmain's Olivier Rousting — exposed one of her boobs, and the matching thigh high boots slipped down to her ankles.
However the star handled it like a total pro and carried on regardless.
It led to an iconic performance and the prestigious Californian festival being adorably nicknamed #Beychella.
