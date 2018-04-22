Beyoncé falls on stage with sister Solange

Just one week after suffering a double wardrobe malfunction on stage, Beyoncé has suffered another on stage disaster.

This time the mum-of-three fell on stage while performing with her sister Solange, during the second weekend of Coachella 2018.

But as with any curve ball that gets thrown at Queen Bey, she handled it with effortless grace and style. She really is one hell of a woman.

Beyoncé had another disaster during her second weekend at Coachella. Source: Getty More

Things went of course when Beyoncé, 36, tried to recreate the epic performance of last week as they shook their booties for the 126,000 strong crowd.

Perhaps getting a little carried away, Bey tried to pick up her 31-year-old sister which sent them both tumbling to the ground.

Bey and her sister Solange took a fall on stage when she tried to pick her up during their dance routine. Source: Twitter More

Coachella has been nicknamed Beychella this year as Beyoncé delivers iconic performances. Source: Getty More

Instead of letting the very public fall get the better of her, Beyoncé — who is married to rapper Jay Z — laughed it off and continued with her headlining performance.

Of course, fans have nothing but good things to say about the whole scenario, hilariously claiming the singer didn't fall but instead the tumble was "Beyonced".







Beyonce fell on stage last night and someone said "Beyonce didn't fall, the fall Beyonced"



The Beyhive is lit😂



— ikati elimnyama (@Lethu_Kloe) April 22, 2018

Beyoncé doesn’t fall. She shifts the ground 90 degrees. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) April 22, 2018