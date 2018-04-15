Things look to get very heated between the judges on the new season of The Voice Australia, with Delta Goodrem and Boy George caught having a major bust-up on screen.

Delta and Boy George in heated bust-up on The Voice

In the latest promo released for the Channel Nine show, it appears the pair are both pitching for a contestant when Boy George tries to convince the singer to choose him over Delta.

"You know that Delta’s the princess of Australia, you know that," he asks the yet-unknown person standing on stage out of view.

"But, I’m famous all over the world."

His statement is met with shock from all of the judges with Kelly Rowland calling him out straight away: "George!"

When the camera flashes to Delta she looks visibly upset, almost as if she is fighting back tears.

It seems Boy George is being made out as the 'villain' on the newest season of the talent show, with Jo Jonas, the newest judge to join the show, calling him out on it.

"You’re just trying to ruffle some feathers, that’s what you’re trying to do," Jo says in the promo.

Having met Delta (who once dated his brother Nick Jonas) previously, Jo seems inclined to stick up for her on more than one occasion.

“Delta and I go way back. She is the princess of Australia so it’s nice to have her on my side," he told Stellar Magazine this week.

"We go back and forth, like any brother and sister might."

It’s been dubbed the season with more drama than ever before. Even the usually cool and calm Kelly biting back at the Karma Chameleon singer.

"Choosing the guy with the hat on is the obvious thing to do," she is filmed saying to a contestant.

To which George responds: "Hang on, I’m just a guy with a hat on?"

"Oh shut up George," is Kelly's come back.

The drama unfolds from tonight.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram