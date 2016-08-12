The Bachelor's Megan Marx strips off on Snapchat

It's been reported she's the one who has walked out on Bachelor Richie Strahan leaving him "devastated".

And if the rumours are true, Bachie babe Megan Marx isn't showing any signs of heartbreak, with the 27-year-old stripping down for a racy Snapchat video.

Megan, who is rumoured to leave the show next week, bared all for a skinny dip while enjoying a day at the beach.

"That was a lot colder than I thought it was going to be," Megan, who comes from Geraldton, Western Australia, told her followers are she had emerged from the water.

Despite being an early favourite to win Richie's heart, New Idea are reporting the rope access technician was left heartbroken when Megan decided to leave the show.

The magazine has reported that Megan "followed her heart and bowed out" after she thought Richie wasn't being true to himself.

"She [Megan] admitted she didn't think Richie was being true to himself by keeping drama queen Keira [Maguire] in for ratings," a source told the publication.

"He was absolutely devastated," they added.

"It was the last thing he expected, and he felt a strong connection with her."

Richie has tried to woo Megan already this season, taking her for an impressive solo date on a suspended platform over the ocean. Despite things going reasonably well (as in no one fell off), things turned awkward when Richie went in for his standard date pash only for Megan to dodge his lips.

Maybe Megan never felt a spark? We're interested to see what happens!

