Is Brad dating Charlize Theron?

He's been linked to a series of beautiful woman after splitting from Angelina Jolie, but has Brad Pitt moved on with her "arch nemesis"?

While rumours swirled the 53-year-old actor was dating Kate Hudson and Sienna Miller after his 12 year union with Ange ended last September, NW claims Brad has now been been secretely hooking up with none other than Charlize Theron!

It seems Brad has a thing for blondes now...

The mag adds that while it's early days for the pair's romance, Brad and Charlize have had a "sizzling attraction" to each other for a while!

"It's still early days, but already everyone sees they're a good fit," an insider tells the publication.

"They have lots of sexual chemistry and they're both so damn hot!"

Well they're not wrong about that!

The source continues, saying that while the 42-year-old Atomic Blonde actress and Brad have been keeping their romance under wraps, Charlize let slip she's back in the dating game last month!

While chatting to Howard Stern the mother-of-two revealed she had recently gone on a romantic moonlight date.

"I went on a date maybe like a month ago. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me... We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed," she dished to the radio shock jock.

She might have kept coy of the identity of the mystery man, but with Brad's love of the outdoors sources add that a moonlight hike is just one of the many things the couple have in common!

"They both love having a good laugh, working out and reading. No doubt theirs will be a very passionate romance!"

And while it seems Brad is happy with a rumoured new flame, Ange is far from impressed with the source adding the actress "outraged" by the reports of their romance.

