It seems Sylvia Jeffreys has truly welcomed Karl Stefanovic's girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough to Sydney after spending time at her new boutique over the weekend.

Sylvia Jeffreys shows support for Karl Stefanovic's girlfriend Jasmine

Shoe designer Jasmine has set up shop in the swanky suburb of Paddington in Sydney and Sylvia looks to have been one of the first customers.

On Saturday, the Today host posted an Instagram story hanging out at the new Mara and Mine boutique, the shoe label Jasmine, 33, is co-founder of.

Hopefully Sylvia, 31, got a good family discount off a pair of new kicks.

The presenter tied the knot to Karl's brother Peter Stefanovic earlier this year.

Last month the two blonde beauties were spotted out and about together enjoying a spot of lunch in Wooloomooloo with both their significant other Stefanovics.

Karl, 43, started dating shoe designer Jasmine around the same time his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn, 46, finalised her divorce with the TV presenter in October last year.

Cassandra and Karl have three children together Jackson, 17, Ava, 12, and 10-year-old River.

