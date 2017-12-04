News

Sylvia Jeffreys shows support for Karl Stefanovic's girlfriend Jasmine

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It seems Sylvia Jeffreys has truly welcomed Karl Stefanovic's girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough to Sydney after spending time at her new boutique over the weekend.

Shoe designer Jasmine has set up shop in the swanky suburb of Paddington in Sydney and Sylvia looks to have been one of the first customers.

On Saturday, the Today host posted an Instagram story hanging out at the new Mara and Mine boutique, the shoe label Jasmine, 33, is co-founder of.

Sylvia Jeffreys Karl Stefanovic girlfriend

Sylvia Jeffreys (here at the 2017 Logie Awards) appears to have visited Jasmine Yarbrough's new shoe boutique over the weekend. Source: Getty

Karl and Jasmine (here at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017) started dating last year. Source: Getty

Sylvia posted an Instagram story of herself spending some time at Jasmine's boutique over the weekend. Source: Instagram

Hopefully Sylvia, 31, got a good family discount off a pair of new kicks.

The presenter tied the knot to Karl's brother Peter Stefanovic earlier this year.

Last month the two blonde beauties were spotted out and about together enjoying a spot of lunch in Wooloomooloo with both their significant other Stefanovics.

Sylvia Jeffreys Peter Stefanovic married

Sylvia and Peter Stefanovic (here in October 2016) tied the knot earlier this year. Source: Getty

Karl, 43, started dating shoe designer Jasmine around the same time his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn, 46, finalised her divorce with the TV presenter in October last year.

Karl Stefanovic's ex Cassandra Thorburn slams jealousy claims

Cassandra Thorburn, pictured here last month, finalised her divorce from Karl last October. Source: Getty

Cassandra and Karl have three children together Jackson, 17, Ava, 12, and 10-year-old River.

