Tensions are through the roof on Bachelor In Paradise

Sophie Monk reveals Bachelorette contestants all had STD tests

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Sophie Monk has spilled the beans on what contestants have to go through to appear on The Bachelorette and it is full on.

Talking on Hard Chat, the presenter revealed that everyone - including herself - has to have an STD test.

"They all get tested," she told host Tom Gleeson. "I got tested. I was sitting there going, 'Oh holy crap.' Imagine if I had to get out of it because I had herpes or something."

Sophie Monk Hard Talk STDs

Sophie Monk appeared on Hard Talk again and made a revelation about the show. Source: Hard Talk

"Luckily, we're all clear," she added.

The former Bardot singer was on the show to talk about her stint as Australia's Bachelorette, which all came about after she joked about it whilst appearing on Hard Talk in April this year.

The Bachelorette Australia 2017

All the boys on The Bachelorette would have been tested. Source: Instagram/BacheloretteAU

The she went on to discuss her romance with Stu Laundy after Tom asked if it was "fake," denying the rumours she was pregnant with twins.

"He's been desexed," the blonde bombshell laughed. "Or whatever it's called."

Spot the difference. Tom has been compared to Jarrod Woodgate. Source: Instagram/HardTalk

Sophie Monk Stu Laundy

Sophie and Stu found love on the show. Source: Instagram/Channel10

Tom then told Soph, 37, he's constantly being told he looks like her runner-up, Jarrod Woodgate, to which she made an 'Aww' sound.

Sophie has had an amazing year, finding love on the dating show and most recently being confirmed as the host of Love Island Australia, which is due to hit our screens next year.


