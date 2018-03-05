The weirdest moments from the Oscars red carpet

Nicole Kidman has already gone viral for her navy blue gown by Armani Privè after fans labelled her glamorous dress an 'iconic' Oscars look.

But while some stars have got their red carpet arrival down pat, others seem to have struggled with what to do in front of the cameras and the result is a series of awkward poses at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Case in point is singer Andra Day who decided to lie down on the red carpet, rather than walk it.

Whilst she looked gorgeous in a floral off-the-shoulder Zac Posen dress, her decision to work her angles from the floor has left a few people puzzled.

Andra Day vs the red carpet 👀🤔😳😁 ... different #Oscars #Oscars90 — GoodpressShannon (@GoodPressShanno) March 5, 2018

Looks like she fell. — 👉sczsa@dfw👈 (@SCZSA) March 5, 2018

I appreciate that she wants to stage her dress. A+ for presentation. But got off the floor, girl. RT: Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in... https://t.co/N9ZhCdroTU — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) March 5, 2018

However some praised her for being 'extra' and 'shaking things up' at the glitzy event.

The 33-year-old — that fans have spotted looked strikingly like Rhianna — wasn't alone with her creativity, as Olympian figure skaters Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon along with comedian Wendi McLendon-Covey also broke tradition during the 90th year of arrivals.

The Bridesmaids actress and Adam both acted out Mirai's recent bronze win at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea with her actual medal.

As the 24-year-old skater — who made history as the US' first female figure skater to land the triple axel during an Olympic competition — bent down to receive the medal once again, they were the talk of the event, especially when Mirai jokingly offered up her talents for an I, Tonya sequel.

Adam, 28, turned heads earlier in the night when he wore a Jeremy Scott harness underneath his traditional tux.

"Dressed to impress," he wrote on Instagram, regarding the Moschino outfit, which had exposed shoulders to show off the harness to its full.

While many were fans of his fashion statement, there's no denying the bondage inspired look was an Academy Award first.

Ansel Elgort had a big year after starring in Baby Driver and showed he was a rather excited about his first foray on the famed red carpet.

Jumping for the cameras, the 23-year-old didn't appear to care about formalities and instead wanted to express his joy at attending.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram