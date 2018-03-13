Victoria Beckham shows off her 'mum dance'

Victoria Beckham has shown off her dancing and according to her husband David Beckham, her moves are very 'mum' like.

As the Beckhams celebrated Mother's Day in the UK, David was clearly keen to showcase his wife dancing as he posted a video to Instagram.

The former Spice Girl was bopping along to the classic tune Chain Reaction by Diana Ross.

"Happy Mother's Day and to celebrate we have your typical mum dance," David, 42, captioned the video.

Victoria's dancing is definitely a far cry from her glam set-up during the Spice Girls days.

The whole Beckham clan posed for a photo together which David posted to Instagram.

The eldest Beckham child, Brooklyn, also wished his doting mum a very happy Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day, love you very much," the 19-year-old captioned a sweet photo of himself, Victoria and little sister Harper.

Brooklyn is currently studying photography at Parsons School of Design in New York City.

