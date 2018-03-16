J.Lo reflects on her own sexual harassment experience

The Time's Up and #MeToo movements have swept Hollywood with many women coming forward with their own sexual harassment experiences, and now Jennifer Lopez has joined in on the conversation.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer reflected on her own experience in the industry with a director asking her to show him her breasts.

However, J.Lo didn't do it and also admitted her experience wasn't on the same scale as many other women.

The 48-year-old was still 'terrified' during the ordeal, especially about speaking up against it.

"When I did speak up, I was terrified," she explained to the publication. "I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!'"

The singer and actress instinctively knew the director's behaviour 'wasn't right'.

"I think it could have gone either way for me," she said. "But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, 'Nah, we're not having it'."

Tinsel town was rocked last year after many came forward with sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood big shots like Harvey Weinstein.

Since the first claims of sexual harassment and assault emerged in The New York Times and New Yorker in October 2017, more than 50 women have come forward with their own accounts against Weinstein.

Weinstein has however denied the allegations of 'non-consensual' sexual activity.

