News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

J.Lo reflects on her own sexual harassment experience

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The Time's Up and #MeToo movements have swept Hollywood with many women coming forward with their own sexual harassment experiences, and now Jennifer Lopez has joined in on the conversation.

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Florida School Shooting Survivors Give Emotional Account of Tragedy on the Ellen Show
1:47

Florida School Shooting Survivors Give Emotional Account of Tragedy on the Ellen Show
YouTube Royalty Tyler Oakley Named Among Most Influential Millennials
1:56

YouTube Royalty Tyler Oakley Named Among Most Influential Millennials
Kendall Jenner FINALLY Reveals Why She Quit Instagram - Is it Forever?
1:54

Kendall Jenner FINALLY Reveals Why She Quit Instagram - Is it Forever?
First trailer for Flatliners reboot
2:27

First trailer for Flatliners reboot
2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
0:33

2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
Camila Cabello Teases Steamy Debut Video – Katy Perry Disses Her Ex On The Ellen
8:53

Camila Cabello Teases Steamy Debut Video – Katy Perry Disses Her Ex On The Ellen
Miley Cyrus Hates Her Engagement Ring from Liam?
1:32

Miley Cyrus Hates Her Engagement Ring from Liam?
J.Lo and Gwen Stefani Battle It Out for Best Dressed
2:28

J.Lo and Gwen Stefani Battle It Out for Best Dressed
Ellen & Jamie Dornan Reveal NSFW Fifty Shades of Grey Scene - "Fifty Shades Dark
1:21

Ellen & Jamie Dornan Reveal NSFW Fifty Shades of Grey Scene - "Fifty Shades Dark
Miley Cyrus Talks SEX In Front Of Her GRANDMA!?
2:00

Miley Cyrus Talks SEX In Front Of Her GRANDMA!?
Ed Sheeran Gives CUTEST Surprise To Kai On Ellen & Reveals He Threw Out Phone
2:00

Ed Sheeran Gives CUTEST Surprise To Kai On Ellen & Reveals He Threw Out Phone
 

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer reflected on her own experience in the industry with a director asking her to show him her breasts.

However, J.Lo didn't do it and also admitted her experience wasn't on the same scale as many other women.

Jennifer Lopez 2018

Jennifer Lopez, pictured here earlier this month, has joined the #MeToo conversation. Source: Getty

The 48-year-old was still 'terrified' during the ordeal, especially about speaking up against it.

"When I did speak up, I was terrified," she explained to the publication. "I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!'"

The singer and actress instinctively knew the director's behaviour 'wasn't right'.

"I think it could have gone either way for me," she said. "But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, 'Nah, we're not having it'."

The singer and actress, here in NYC last year, instinctively knew the director's behaviour 'wasn't right'. Source: Getty

Tinsel town was rocked last year after many came forward with sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood big shots like Harvey Weinstein.

Since the first claims of sexual harassment and assault emerged in The New York Times and New Yorker in October 2017, more than 50 women have come forward with their own accounts against Weinstein.

Weinstein has however denied the allegations of 'non-consensual' sexual activity.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top