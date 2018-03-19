News

Lisa Curry shares adorable photo of new baby

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Lisa Curry has shared a couple of adorable photos of her new grandchild, baby boy Flynn.

Last week, the legendary swimmer revealed her daughter Morgan gave birth to a baby boy with her husband Ryan Gruell.

"My beautiful baby made this beautiful baby," Lisa said on Instagram. "Congratulations @morgangruell and Ryan for this little bundle of joy, even though he sleeps most of the time still!"

Lisa Curry

Lisa Curry has shared couple of adorable photos of her new grandchild, baby boy Flynn. Source: Getty

Lisa Curry baby Flynn

One adorable photo shows the 55-year-old cradling her new grandson, looking totally peaceful in his grandma's arms. Source: Instagram / lisacurry

One adorable photo shows the 55-year-old cradling her new grandson, looking totally peaceful in his grandma's arms.

In the second photo, Flynn looks just as blissed out as he napped on his grandma's lap. So cute.

While the family is clearly overjoyed by the new addition to the family Morgan, 27, recently admitted to Woman's Day her birth didn't go quite as planned.

In the second photo, Flynn looks just as blissed out as he napped on his grandma's lap. So cute. Source: Instagram / lisacurry

Morgan initially planned to have a water birth but Flynn arrived two weeks early.

Instead, Morgan and husband Ryan had to rush to hospital and were lucky to make it in time.

Morgan Kenny with hubby Ryan Gruell have welcomed their new baby boy Flynn. Source: Facebook/ Morgan Kenny

"If we'd left 10 minutes later, I would have given birth in the car,” Morgan told the publication.

"Ryan just kept reminding me to breathe," she says, grateful for his support through the almost ‘traumatic’ experience.

