Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Khloe Kardashian's revealing maternity shoot

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has made pregnancy look oh so glamourous, and she's not afraid of showing off her pregnancy curves.

The mother-to-be has shared some snaps from her new Good American campaign promoting a new maternity range called Good Mama.

The 33-year-old posed topless at nearly nine-months pregnant, in a series of different images while wearing a pair of jeans from the new range.

Khloe Kardashian maternity jeans Good American

Khloe poses in a pair of jean from the new maternity range while going topless and embracing her pregnancy curves. Source: Good American

Khloe Kardashian Good American

The 33-year-old embraces her growing bump posing on the side in a bra and tights. Source: Good American

"We designed #GoodMama knowing that every woman’s body and every woman’s pregnancy is unique," Khloe wrote on her Instagram. "That’s why we developed a fit for every kind of tummy."

"Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience," she told PEOPLE exclusively.


“Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what’s out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn’t flattering,” she explained.

Good American Khloe Kardashian maternity jeans

Khloe shows off bump in maternity jeans from her Good Mama range. Source: Good Amercian

“With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born.”

Khloe is expecting her first child, a baby girl with her basketball fiance Tristan Thompson, 27, who already has a son Prince Thompson, aged one, with his former partner Jordan Craig, 26.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

