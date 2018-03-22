News

Sarah Roberts on her 'bond' with James Stewart's daughter

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

James Stewart confirmed his relationship with Home and Away co-star Sarah Roberts just last month, and now the couple have opened up about Sarah's 'bond' with his daughter.

The actor shares Scout with ex Jessica Marais, and it seems Sarah is slowly getting closer to the six-year-old.

"That is a slow process and they are now becoming really good buddies," James told Who.

Sarah Roberts James Stewart

James Stewart confirmed his relationship with Home and Away co-star Sarah Roberts just last month, and now the couple have opened up about Sarah's "bond" with his daughter. Source: Getty

So much so, James is becoming the odd one out.

"They gang up a little bit on me," he revealed.
James Stewart Jessica Marais

James, 42, has remained on amicable terms with ex Jessica to co-parent Scout together. Source: Instagram / __jamesstewart__

To which Sarah agreed saying, "We're a girl gang, a girl gang of two."

James, 42, has remained on amicable terms with ex Jessica to co-parent their daughter together.

Sarah and James confirmed their romance last month, but started dating in August last year. Source: Instagram / __jamesstewart__

Sarah and James confirmed their romance last month, but started dating in August last year.

