Exclusive: Bachelor In Paradise star Florence's wedding revelation

Bachelor In Paradise star Florence Alexandra was the centre of attention during last night's premiere episode, as both Jake and Davey vied for her heart.

But let's all remember what brought the gorgeous Dutch contestant to paradise in the first place - her quest for love with Bachelor star Matty J, which as we know didn't end in her favour.

It looks like Flo is still very much in contact with her TV ex, and has lifted the lid on his wedding plans.

Speaking to Be at the recentUnREAL premiere in Sydney, Florence revealed she's also very good friends with Matty's girlfriend Laura Byrne, and would most likely be her bridesmaid.

"Oh 100%," she told Be, adding "I'll be sitting front row" at the wedding.

Fellow Bachelor In Paradise star Elora Murger only confirmed how close Flo and Laura are, adding, "she'll be organising it [the wedding]".

Now let's remember, Matty and Laura are not officially engaged, but when Matty does pop the question, it's good to know that Flo will be on hand to start planning the hen's night for Laura nice and early.

Meanwhile Florence is involved in somewhat of a 'love square' on Bachelor In Paradise, and that's only one episode in.

Last night both Davey and Jake had eyes on Flo, while she was more into Davey, who actually asked Leah out on a date instead.

