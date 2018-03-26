News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Exclusive: Bachelor In Paradise star Florence's wedding revelation

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Bachelor In Paradise star Florence Alexandra was the centre of attention during last night's premiere episode, as both Jake and Davey vied for her heart.

The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
0:41

The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
0:25

Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
Taylor Swift Stalker ESCAPES Jail Sentencing! Is She Safe?
2:39

Taylor Swift Stalker ESCAPES Jail Sentencing! Is She Safe?
PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
2:07

PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
Artist Paints Realistic Image of Woman Floating in Water
1:00

Artist Paints Realistic Image of Woman Floating in Water
Thousands of dead starfish wash up on UK beach
1:03

Thousands of dead starfish wash up on UK beach
Tiffany Haddish Stalks Meryl Streep On Oscars Red Carpet | 2018 Academy Awards
1:27

Tiffany Haddish Stalks Meryl Streep On Oscars Red Carpet | 2018 Academy Awards
5 Biggest Reveals/Moments From Camila Cabello's 'Made In Miami' Mini-Documentary
3:07

5 Biggest Reveals/Moments From Camila Cabello's 'Made In Miami' Mini-Documentary
Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
1:18

Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
Woman slips on ice trying to open back door
0:42

Woman slips on ice trying to open back door
Man Reunites With Cheetah After A Year Apart | BEAST BUDDIES
7:05

Man Reunites With Cheetah After A Year Apart | BEAST BUDDIES
Dr. Phil McGraw's sister-in-law dies 17 years after surviving a 'horrible' random acid attack
0:56

Dr. Phil McGraw's sister-in-law dies 17 years after surviving a 'horrible' random acid attack
 

But let's all remember what brought the gorgeous Dutch contestant to paradise in the first place - her quest for love with Bachelor star Matty J, which as we know didn't end in her favour.

It looks like Flo is still very much in contact with her TV ex, and has lifted the lid on his wedding plans.

bachelor in paradise florence

Bachelor In Paradise star Florence Alexandra has opened up about her involvement in some wedding plans. Source: Getty

Speaking to Be at the recentUnREAL premiere in Sydney, Florence revealed she's also very good friends with Matty's girlfriend Laura Byrne, and would most likely be her bridesmaid.

"Oh 100%," she told Be, adding "I'll be sitting front row" at the wedding.

Fellow Bachelor In Paradise star Elora Murger only confirmed how close Flo and Laura are, adding, "she'll be organising it [the wedding]".

florence alexandra laura byrne

Speaking to Be recently, Florence said she'll "100%" be Laura Byrne's bridesmaid when she eventually gets married to Matty J. Source: Instagram/ florencealexandras

Matty J is yet to propose to Laura Byrne. Source: Channel 10

Now let's remember, Matty and Laura are not officially engaged, but when Matty does pop the question, it's good to know that Flo will be on hand to start planning the hen's night for Laura nice and early.

Meanwhile Florence is involved in somewhat of a 'love square' on Bachelor In Paradise, and that's only one episode in.

bachelor matty j florence

Florence tried to win Matty J's heart on The Bachelor last year, but failed. Source: Channel Ten

Last night both Davey and Jake had eyes on Flo, while she was more into Davey, who actually asked Leah out on a date instead.

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Ten.

bachelor in paradise florence davey

Last night Florence was the centre of a love triangle between Jake and Davey (pictured) on Bachelor In Paradise. Source: Channel Ten

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top